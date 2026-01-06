Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen injured amid transfer links

Ale Moreno hails the performance of Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García in their 2-0 win over Espanyol in LaLiga. (1:50)

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has abandoned Barcelona's camp in Saudi Arabia to return to Spain for tests after getting injured in training on Tuesday, the club have confirmed.

Ter Stegen, 33, has struggled with injuries during the last two years, missing most of last season with a knee injury and the start of the current campaign after undergoing back surgery.

During that time, the Germany international has seen his place taken by Joan García, with sources telling ESPN the club are open to letting him leave in January as he looks for regular football ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Sources did not want to speculate on the severity of the injury -- or immediately confirm if it is linked to the knee surgery he had last year -- but any length of time out would likely scupper a move away this month.

Marc-André ter Stegen has suffered a fresh injury setback at Barcelona. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

With Ter Stegen sidelined, United States under-20 goalkeeper Diego Kochen will fly to Jeddah to provide backup to No. 1 García and Wojciech Szczęsny for Wednesday's Spanish Supercopa semifinal against Athletic Club.

Ter Stegen has made over 400 appearances for Barça since signing from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014 but has been restricted to just one appearance since returning from a back problem in December.

His one outing came in the Copa del Rey win against Guadalajara, with Barça coach Hansi Flick repeatedly making it clear that García, a €25 million signing from Espanyol last summer, is now his first choice goalkeeper.

That has left Ter Stegen in a difficult position in a World Cup year.

LaLiga side Girona are among the sides to have shown an interest in signing him this month, but the financial side of any deal, with Ter Stegen commanding a significant salary, means any move, even on loan, would not be straightforward.

Barça only arrived in Jeddah on Monday to prepare for Wednesday's semifinal against Athletic, with the winners meeting either Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid in Sunday's final.