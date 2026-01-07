Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye AFCON star Diomande in €100m deal

Rob Dawson wonders if Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford have a chance to reignite their careers at Manchester United after Ruben Amorim's sacking. (1:52)

Arsenal are chasing the Premier League title, but it's not stopping them from exploring a summer deal for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. Plus, Liverpool and Tottenham are linked with Brighton's Carlos Baleba. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd approach Solskjaer, Carrick over interim job

- Neymar signs Santos renewal through end of 2026

- Iraola: Man City-target Semenyo could exit this week

TRENDING RUMORS

- A move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is being considered by Arsenal, according to The Athletic. The Gunners are reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old's situation, and it is expected that an offer worth €100 million would be required to secure his signature. Any deal would, however, need to take place in the summer, with the Bundesliga side unwilling to let him go this month. Diomande, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, scored for Ivory Coast during their 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 win over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

- Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, per TEAMtalk. The two Premier League sides are believed to be the latest sides keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who has recently been linked with Man United, while Spurs are keen to step up their efforts to reinforce their midfield this month. It is reported that an approach for Baleba could need to wait for the summer, with the Seagulls "adamant" that they would only consider offers between £80 million and £87 million. An approach for Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher on loan would reportedly be more feasible in the current transfer window, but the North London club could face further competition from the Red Devils, who continue to be linked with the 25-year-old England international.

- Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has received an improved contract offer, but the Bundesliga club's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has emphasized the need for a swift decision. "I believe he should sign what he has on the table now, because things aren't going to get any better. We made him an exceptionally good offer, he's certainly one of the best center backs in the world," Dreesen told Sky Sports Germany. "If you chew gum for too long, the flavor eventually fades. That's why this shouldn't drag on like chewing gum," he added. Less than six months are remaining on the 27-year-old's contract at the Allianz Arena, with Real Madrid one of the clubs recently linked with interest in him.

- Manchester City have booked a medical on Thursday for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, Sky Sports reports. The 26-year-old will play his final match for the Cherries on Wednesday before travelling to complete his switch to the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth £65 million. City are reported to be the only side who informed Bournemouth of their intention to activate the release clause in Semenyo's contract despite previous interest from multiple clubs including Liverpool and United.

- Atletico have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, Christian Falk reports. The LaLiga club are believed to view the 30-year-old as a potential signing in the summer, when he will be available to join them as a free agent. A battle could soon take place with La Liga rivals Barcelona, according to Sky Germany, with the Blaugrana reported to have added him to their shortlist which they will reassess at the end of the season. Napoli have also been linked with interest in Goretzka's signature.

- There won't be a return to Manchester United for on-loan Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford, according to The Sun. Despite the suggestion that the exit of Ruben Amorim could see the 28-year-old make a return to Old Trafford, the latest report indicates that United officials made the decision to offload him amid plans to "improve the dressing room culture," and there is no intention to bring him back regardless of whoever takes over as manager at the club.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Tottenham could challenge Newcastle in the race for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. (Chronicle Live)

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has no plans to return to Brazil despite reports of links to Palmeiras, who didn't make an approach for him. (Andre Hernan)

- Chelsea attacking midfielder Leo Castledine is attracting the interest of several clubs, with Watford among the teams in the Championship exploring a loan move. (The Sun)

- Nottingham Forest have made contact with Napoli regarding a deal for striker Lorenzo Lucca, who is also on the radar of Benfica. (Di Marzio)

- Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has decided to stay at the club despite an enquiry from Manchester United. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is closing in on agreeing a new contract at the San Siro. He has recently been on the radar of clubs in the Premier League. (Nicolo Schira)

- Whether Juventus have a chance of signing Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa hinges on the future of Mohamed Salah. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham are considering a move to sign a forward following the injury to Mohammed Kudus. (Telegraph)

- Progress has been made by AC Milan during talks over a new contract with goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is close to extending his stay at the San Siro until the summer of 2031. (Di Marzio)

- An official offer has been sent by Houston Dynamo to Cruz Azul amid hopes of signing attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are confident of securing a deal to sign Nottingham Forest forward Arnaud Kalimuendo on an initial loan that will include an option to be made permanent. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Leeds are closing in on a move to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are keen on Bayern center-back Kim Min-jae, but his salary could be an obstacle to securing a deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)