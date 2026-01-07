        <
        >

          EA 26 reveals men's, women's Team of the Year nominees

          EA Sports
          • Chris WrightJan 7, 2026, 06:00 PM

          The campaign is underway to crown the EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Year, which will once again be decided by a fan vote in order to select an XI of both the best men's and best women's players over the course of the past calendar year.

          As well as a prestigious place in the Team of the Year, the players selected will receive special TOTY Player Items in-game. EA Sports has also announced the launch of a brand new Captain award, which will see one player from the men's and women's XI recognized for their outstanding effort in 2025, and thus be furnished with further in-game buffs.

          The nominees have been announced and voting is now live for the TOTY XI on the official EA Sports FC 26 website, in-game and for the first time across EA Sports FC social media platforms. The winners will then be announced on Jan. 15.

          GOALKEEPERS

          There are a handful of familiar candidates nominated with seasoned veterans Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) all finding their way onto the TOTY XI shortlist once again.

          However, there are debuts for young Roma prospect Mile Svilar and Arsenal stopper David Raya, who has seen his impressive clean-sheet record rewarded with a place in the pool.

          Alisson Becker
          Thibaut Courtois
          David Raya
          Gianluigi Donnarumma
          Manuel Neuer
          Jan Oblak
          Mile Svilar

          Brighton's Chiamaka Nnadozie is the only returning women's entrant from the FC 2025 TOTY shortlist, with previous winner Ann-Katrin Berger failing to repeat the feat in 2026. Elsewhere, England's Euro 2025 hero Hannah Hampton (Chelsea) is among the favorites to take her place between the posts in the 2026 TOTY.

          Chiamaka Nnadozie
          Hannah Hampton
          Christiane Endler
          Lorena
          Constance Picaud-Inconnu

          DEFENDERS

          A total of 20 defenders have been included on the shortlist with familiar faces such as Premier League duo William Saliba (Arsenal) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), who both return having been included in last year's EA Sports FC team of the year.

          Emergent talent Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) is a nominee for the second successive year, while there are debut appearances in the pool for Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) and Amir Rrahmani (Napoli)

          Maximilian Mittelstädt
          Nico Schlotterbeck
          David Raum
          Jonathan Tah
          Andrei Rațiu
          Dean Huijsen
          Jules Koundé
          Marcos Llorente
          Alessandro Bastoni
          Amir Rrahmani
          Gabriel Magalhães
          Marc Guéhi
          Marquinhos
          Micky van de Ven
          William Saliba
          Willian Pacho
          Virgil van Dijk
          Marc Cucurella
          Nuno Mendes

          Several experienced internationals are up for nomination in defense with Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes) perhaps the most experienced and decorated of them all. Several England and Spain stalwarts have also made the grade while the USWNT is fully represented by the likes of Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current) and Emily Fox (Arsenal).

          Leah Williamson
          Lauren
          Kayla Sharples
          Millie Bright
          Wendie Renard
          Tara McKeown
          Vanessa Gilles
          Katie McCabe
          Izzy Rodriguez
          Olga Carmona
          Selma Bacha
          Nerea Nevado
          Ellie Carpenter
          Emily Fox
          Giulia Gwinn
          Lucy Bronze

          MIDFIELDERS

          There is no shortage of midfield talent to choose from, with heavyweight mainstays including Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) all in contention.

          Scott McTominay's remarkable transformation at Napoli has earned widespread recognition, while the inclusions of Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli) and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) stand out as two of the more unexpected selections in the 2026 squad.

          Alejandro Grimaldo
          Luis Díaz
          Michael Olise
          Ritsu Doan
          Federico Valverde
          Frenkie de Jong
          Lamine Yamal
          Nico Williams
          Pedri
          Raphinha
          Cole Palmer
          Evander
          Jamal Musiala
          Jude Bellingham
          Kenan Yildiz
          Nico Paz
          Angelo Stiller

          A stacked midfield pool is likely to be hotly contested this year with Barcelona and Spain pair Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas hoping to keep their places having been voted into the EA Sports FC 2025 TOTY XI together. A number of Euro 2025-winning Lionesses are vying for contention as is evergreen 39-year-old Brazil icon Marta, who is still finding the net regularly for Orlando Pride.

          Georgia Stanway
          Erin Cuthbert
          Keira Walsh
          Bernadette Amani
          Yui Hasegawa
          Patri Guijarro
          Taylor Flint
          Aitana Bonmatí
          Alexia Putellas
          Janina Minge
          Mariona Caldentey
          Kenza Dali
          Sakina Karchaoui
          Olivia Moultrie
          Rose Lavelle
          Sam Coffey
          Manuela Giugliano
          Svenja Huth
          Klara Bühl
          Sandy Baltimore
          Chloe Kelly
          Delphine Cascarino
          Trinity Rodman
          Ella Toone
          Laura Freigang
          Caroline Weir
          Fiamma Benítez
          Lindsey Heaps
          Marta
          Vicky López
          Pernille Harder
          Selina Vobian
          Vanessa Fudalla

          ATTACKERS

          Forwards

          There are goals aplenty shared among a well-stocked forward pool, led by vastly experienced veterans such as Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior were selected to lead the line in the EA Sports FC 25 TOTY, but both face stiff competition this time around from the likes of Man City powerhouse Erling Haaland and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

          Harry Kane
          Patrik Schick
          Serhou Guirassy
          Ayoze Pérez
          Julián Álvarez
          Kylian Mbappé
          Robert Lewandowski
          Bradley Barcola
          Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
          Son Heung-Min
          Vinícius Júnior
          Anders Dreyer
          Antony
          Bryan Mbeumo
          Christian Pulisic
          Désiré Doué
          Lionel Messi
          Cristiano Ronaldo
          Emmanuel Emegha
          Erling Haaland
          Jean-Philippe Mateta
          Karim Benzema
          Lautaro Martínez
          Moise Kean
          Ousmane Dembélé
          Romelu Lukaku
          Viktor Gyökeres

          Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen will be looking to defend her position from last year's TOTY while facing heat from a raft of goal-hungry strikers, not least WSL stars Khadija Shaw (Man City) and Alessia Russo (Arsenal). Amazingly there doesn't seem to be a place for Lauren James (Chelsea), who led the line in the EA Sports FC 2025 team, or for Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), who cemented her credentials as one of the most creative players in the women's game in 2025.

          Clàudia Pina
          Tabitha Chawinga
          Linda Caicedo
          Lineth Beerensteyn
          Temwa Chawinga
          Caroline Graham Hansen
          Elena Julve
          Emma Sears
          Kadidiatou Diani
          Sofia Cantore
          Alessia Russo
          Alba Redondo
          Alexandra Popp
          Géraldine Reuteler
          Khadija Shaw
          Larissa Mühlhaus
          Edna Imade
          Ewa Pajor
          Cristiana Girelli
          Esther González
          Clara Mateo
          Mathilde Bourdieu
          Melchie Dumornay
          Manaka Matsukubo
          Selina Cerci