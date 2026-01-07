EA 26 reveals men's, women's Team of the Year nominees

Open Extended Reactions

The campaign is underway to crown the EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Year, which will once again be decided by a fan vote in order to select an XI of both the best men's and best women's players over the course of the past calendar year.

As well as a prestigious place in the Team of the Year, the players selected will receive special TOTY Player Items in-game. EA Sports has also announced the launch of a brand new Captain award, which will see one player from the men's and women's XI recognized for their outstanding effort in 2025, and thus be furnished with further in-game buffs.

The nominees have been announced and voting is now live for the TOTY XI on the official EA Sports FC 26 website, in-game and for the first time across EA Sports FC social media platforms. The winners will then be announced on Jan. 15.

GOALKEEPERS

There are a handful of familiar candidates nominated with seasoned veterans Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) all finding their way onto the TOTY XI shortlist once again.

However, there are debuts for young Roma prospect Mile Svilar and Arsenal stopper David Raya, who has seen his impressive clean-sheet record rewarded with a place in the pool.

Alisson Becker

Thibaut Courtois

David Raya

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manuel Neuer

Jan Oblak

Mile Svilar

Brighton's Chiamaka Nnadozie is the only returning women's entrant from the FC 2025 TOTY shortlist, with previous winner Ann-Katrin Berger failing to repeat the feat in 2026. Elsewhere, England's Euro 2025 hero Hannah Hampton (Chelsea) is among the favorites to take her place between the posts in the 2026 TOTY.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Hannah Hampton

Christiane Endler

Lorena

Constance Picaud-Inconnu

DEFENDERS

A total of 20 defenders have been included on the shortlist with familiar faces such as Premier League duo William Saliba (Arsenal) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), who both return having been included in last year's EA Sports FC team of the year.

Emergent talent Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) is a nominee for the second successive year, while there are debut appearances in the pool for Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) and Amir Rrahmani (Napoli)

Maximilian Mittelstädt

Nico Schlotterbeck

David Raum

Jonathan Tah

Andrei Rațiu

Dean Huijsen

Jules Koundé

Marcos Llorente

Alessandro Bastoni

Amir Rrahmani

Gabriel Magalhães

Marc Guéhi

Marquinhos

Micky van de Ven

William Saliba

Willian Pacho

Virgil van Dijk

Marc Cucurella

Nuno Mendes

Several experienced internationals are up for nomination in defense with Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes) perhaps the most experienced and decorated of them all. Several England and Spain stalwarts have also made the grade while the USWNT is fully represented by the likes of Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current) and Emily Fox (Arsenal).

Leah Williamson

Lauren

Kayla Sharples

Millie Bright

Wendie Renard

Tara McKeown

Vanessa Gilles

Katie McCabe

Izzy Rodriguez

Olga Carmona

Selma Bacha

Nerea Nevado

Ellie Carpenter

Emily Fox

Giulia Gwinn

Lucy Bronze

MIDFIELDERS

There is no shortage of midfield talent to choose from, with heavyweight mainstays including Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) all in contention.

Scott McTominay's remarkable transformation at Napoli has earned widespread recognition, while the inclusions of Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli) and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) stand out as two of the more unexpected selections in the 2026 squad.

Alejandro Grimaldo

Luis Díaz

Michael Olise

Ritsu Doan

Federico Valverde

Frenkie de Jong

Lamine Yamal

Nico Williams

Pedri

Raphinha

Cole Palmer

Evander

Jamal Musiala

Jude Bellingham

Kenan Yildiz

Nico Paz

Angelo Stiller

A stacked midfield pool is likely to be hotly contested this year with Barcelona and Spain pair Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas hoping to keep their places having been voted into the EA Sports FC 2025 TOTY XI together. A number of Euro 2025-winning Lionesses are vying for contention as is evergreen 39-year-old Brazil icon Marta, who is still finding the net regularly for Orlando Pride.

Georgia Stanway

Erin Cuthbert

Keira Walsh

Bernadette Amani

Yui Hasegawa

Patri Guijarro

Taylor Flint

Aitana Bonmatí

Alexia Putellas

Janina Minge

Mariona Caldentey

Kenza Dali

Sakina Karchaoui

Olivia Moultrie

Rose Lavelle

Sam Coffey

Manuela Giugliano

Svenja Huth

Klara Bühl

Sandy Baltimore

Chloe Kelly

Delphine Cascarino

Trinity Rodman

Ella Toone

Laura Freigang

Caroline Weir

Fiamma Benítez

Lindsey Heaps

Marta

Vicky López

Pernille Harder

Selina Vobian

Vanessa Fudalla

ATTACKERS

Forwards

There are goals aplenty shared among a well-stocked forward pool, led by vastly experienced veterans such as Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior were selected to lead the line in the EA Sports FC 25 TOTY, but both face stiff competition this time around from the likes of Man City powerhouse Erling Haaland and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

Harry Kane

Patrik Schick

Serhou Guirassy

Ayoze Pérez

Julián Álvarez

Kylian Mbappé

Robert Lewandowski

Bradley Barcola

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Son Heung-Min

Vinícius Júnior

Anders Dreyer

Antony

Bryan Mbeumo

Christian Pulisic

Désiré Doué

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Emmanuel Emegha

Erling Haaland

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Karim Benzema

Lautaro Martínez

Moise Kean

Ousmane Dembélé

Romelu Lukaku

Viktor Gyökeres

Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen will be looking to defend her position from last year's TOTY while facing heat from a raft of goal-hungry strikers, not least WSL stars Khadija Shaw (Man City) and Alessia Russo (Arsenal). Amazingly there doesn't seem to be a place for Lauren James (Chelsea), who led the line in the EA Sports FC 2025 team, or for Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), who cemented her credentials as one of the most creative players in the women's game in 2025.

Clàudia Pina

Tabitha Chawinga

Linda Caicedo

Lineth Beerensteyn

Temwa Chawinga

Caroline Graham Hansen

Elena Julve

Emma Sears

Kadidiatou Diani

Sofia Cantore

Alessia Russo

Alba Redondo

Alexandra Popp

Géraldine Reuteler

Khadija Shaw

Larissa Mühlhaus

Edna Imade

Ewa Pajor

Cristiana Girelli

Esther González

Clara Mateo

Mathilde Bourdieu

Melchie Dumornay

Manaka Matsukubo

Selina Cerci