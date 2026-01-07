Ruben Amorim sacking has changed Joshua Zirkzee situation - Roma chief

Open Extended Reactions

Roma sporting director Ricky Massara has hinted that a planned move for Joshua Zirkzee may be on the backburner following Ruben Amorim's sacking at Manchester United, admitting that the "situation is different."

Zirkzee has been the subject of interest from Roma and West Ham, among others, amid a lack of gametime, sources have told ESPN.

But Amorim's 14-month tenure at Old Trafford coming to an end on Monday has potentially opened the door to him staying.

"He is a Manchester United centre-forward liked by many clubs, not just us," Massara told Sky Sports in Italy.

"Naturally, the situation is different after this change of management, there are no contacts in progress, but I wouldn't focus on individual names.

"We know this window is an opportunity to reinforce the squad in an area where we have struggled to convert chances into goals, so we will try to use it."

Sources have told ESPN that Zirkzee -- valued at around £30.5 million ($47m) by United -- was previously expected to explore any offers which arrived in January.

United, however, are concerned that the squad is already thin. That also applies to any potential move for Kobbie Mainoo, who could also be set for more minutes following Amorim's departure.

