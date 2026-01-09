Man City sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in £64m deal

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate what Antoine Semenyo will bring to Manchester City ahead of his potential move from AFC Bournemouth. (0:55)

Manchester City have completed a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, the club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old has moved to the Etihad Stadium for an initial fee of £62.5 million ($84m) with another £1.5m ($2m) due in potential add-ons.

He has signed a five-and-a-half year deal until 2031 after completing a medical on Thursday.

Antoine Semenyo has joined Manchester City. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Semenyo has been registered in time for the weekend and could make his City debut in the FA Cup third round tie against League One side Exeter City on Saturday.

He will also be eligible for the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Tuesday.

Director football Hugo Viana said the Ghana international, who has taken the No.42 shirt previously worn by Yaya Toure, had become City's top priority in the transfer market after an impressive spell at Bournemouth.

"We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted," said Viana.

"He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us."

Semenyo leaves Bournemouth after scoring 10 goals in 20 Premier League games this season and arrives hoping to help City win trophies in the second half of the campaign.

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," said Semenyo. "I watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here.

"My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. City are in a great position, still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season."