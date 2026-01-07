Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced details of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, with Argentina, Canada and Colombia joining the United States women's national team in the competition.

All three of the U.S.'s opponents are ranked 30th or higher, with Argentina at No. 30, Canada at No. 10, and Colombia at No. 20. The U.S. women are ranked second behind Spain.

Colombia was a finalist at the 2025 Copa América Feminina, having beaten Argentina in the semifinals via a penalty shootout following an epic 4-4 draw.

"These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027 and of course we'll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value," U.S. manager Emma Hayes said.

"Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon."

The SheBelieves Cup will feature doubleheaders at three different venues. Canada and Colombia will open the competition at Nashville's GEODIS Park on March 1, followed by a match between the USWNT and Argentina later that evening.

Three days later, Argentina and Colombia will square off followed by the U.S. and long-time rivals Canada at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The final day of the competition will take place on March 7 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, with a match featuring Canada and Argentina followed by the USWNT taking on Colombia.

Over the previous 10 editions of the tournament, the U.S. has won seven times, though Japan took home the trophy in 2025.

In terms of the opponents in 2026, the U.S. has won all six previous matches against Argentina, the most recent being a 3-0 U.S. victory in Louisville, Ky., in Oct. of 2024. Against Canada, the USA holds a 54W-4L-9D all-time record, including a 3-0 win for the U.S. last July 2 in Washington, D.C.

The meeting against Colombia will mark the 15th time the two teams have met, the most recent being a 2-0 win in the first match of 2025 SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT is 12W-0L-2D all-time against Las Cafeteras.

The USWNT's match against Colombia will see U.S. legend Tobin Heath, who retired last July, honored in a pre-match ceremony.

The United States women begin training camp on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles. Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The New Jersey native played 181 times for the USWNT from 2008-2021 and scored 36 goals while helping the U.S. win two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals. She will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 1, 2026.

Colombia is making its second appearance in the SheBelieves Cup after finishing third in 2025. Canada will be making its fourth appearance after participating in 2024 (second place), 2023 (fourth) and 2021 (third). This is Argentina's second appearance in the competition, its first being back in 2021 when it finished fourth.

The SheBelieves Cup will be the second gathering of the USWNT in 2026 following a January training camp in Los Angeles that will run from Jan. 17-27 and feature matches against Paraguay on Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park and against Chile on Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium on the campus of UC Santa Barbara.