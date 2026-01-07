Copa Del Rey draw: Real Madrid-Albacete, Barcelona-Racing in last 16

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Lennart Karl saying he hopes to play for Real Madrid in the future. (1:09)

Are Bayern Munich fan's right to be upset with Lennart Karl? (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Holders Barcelona will visit Racing Santander, while Real Madrid travel to Albacete, in next week's Copa del Rey round of 16.

Atlético Madrid will play Deportivo La Coruña, and Athletic Club will face Cultural Leonesa, after Wednesday's draw in Las Rozas, Madrid.

The matches will be played between Tuesday and Thursday next week, with kickoff times to be confirmed shortly.

- Supercopa de España: Can Real, Atleti or Athletic stop Barça?

- Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen injured amid transfer links

Barcelona, Madrid, Atlético and Athletic are currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, competing in this season's Spanish Supercopa.

The other ties will see Burgos host Valencia, Real Betis play Elche, Real Sociedad play Osasuna and Alavés play Rayo Vallecano.

Barça beat Madrid 3-2 after extra time in last May's thrilling Copa del Rey final to complete a domestic treble.

The Catalan club have won the Copa del Rey a record 32 times, while Athletic have lifted the trophy 24 times, and Real Madrid have won it 20 times.

Real Madrid will face Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Athletic won the cup in 2024, ending a 40-year drought in the competition, while Madrid won it a year earlier.

In last month's round of 32, Barça beat Guadalajara 2-0, and Madrid needed a brace from Kylian Mbappé -- currently injured with a knee sprain -- to beat Talavera 3-2.

The Supercopa finalists -- with Barça playing Athletic and Real playing Atlético in semifinals on Wednesday and Thursday -- will play next week's Copa tie just days after returning from Saudi Arabia, with the Supercopa final to be played on Sunday night.