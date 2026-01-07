        <
          How to watch 2026 FA Cup's third round on ESPN

          Crystal Palace won the 2025 English FA Cup. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 7, 2026, 05:21 PM

          Defending FA Cup champions Crystal Palace begin their defense when the third round of the 2025-26 Emirates FA Cup gets underway. A total of 32 third-round matches will take place over a four-day span, beginning with four tilts on Friday. The titleholders will travel to Macclesfield FC on Saturday, highlighting a slew of intriguing matchups available in the ESPN App.

          Here are key facts about the third round of the FA Cup:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the FA Cup streaming hub.

          What is the third-round schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday, Jan. 9

          2:25 p.m.

          • Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town

          • Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic

          • Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest

          • Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United

          Saturday, Jan. 10

          7 a.m.

          7:10 a.m.

          9:45 a.m.

          • "FA Cup Round 3 Goals Show"

          9:55 a.m.

          12:40 p.m.

          2:55 p.m.

          Sunday, Jan. 11

          6:55 a.m.

          8:30 a.m.

          9:25 a.m.

          Monday, Jan. 12

          1:30 p.m.

          • "FA Cup Round 4 Draw"

          2:40 p.m.

          How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

