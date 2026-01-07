How to watch 2026 FA Cup's third round on ESPN

Defending FA Cup champions Crystal Palace begin their defense when the third round of the 2025-26 Emirates FA Cup gets underway. A total of 32 third-round matches will take place over a four-day span, beginning with four tilts on Friday. The titleholders will travel to Macclesfield FC on Saturday, highlighting a slew of intriguing matchups available in the ESPN App.
Here are key facts about the third round of the FA Cup:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the FA Cup streaming hub.
What is the third-round schedule?
*All times Eastern
Friday, Jan. 9
2:25 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town
Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic
Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United
Saturday, Jan. 10
7 a.m.
Everton vs. Sunderland on ESPN2
7:10 a.m.
Macclesfield FC vs. Crystal Palace
Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town
9:45 a.m.
"FA Cup Round 3 Goals Show"
9:55 a.m.
Stoke City vs. Coventry City
Manchester City vs. Exeter City
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool
Salford City vs. Swindon Town
Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Millwall
Boreham Wood vs. Burton Albion
12:40 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City
Bristol City vs. Watford
Grimsby Town vs. Weston-super-Mare
2:55 p.m.
Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea
Sunday, Jan. 11
6:55 a.m.
Derby County vs. Leeds United
8:30 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Arsenal on ESPN2
9:25 a.m.
West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United vs. Mansfield Town
Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Hull City vs. Blackburn Rovers
Norwich City vs. Walsall
Monday, Jan. 12
1:30 p.m.
"FA Cup Round 4 Draw"
2:40 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Barnsley
How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?
