How to watch 2026 FA Cup's third round on ESPN

Defending FA Cup champions Crystal Palace begin their defense when the third round of the 2025-26 Emirates FA Cup gets underway. A total of 32 third-round matches will take place over a four-day span, beginning with four tilts on Friday. The titleholders will travel to Macclesfield FC on Saturday, highlighting a slew of intriguing matchups available in the ESPN App.

Here are key facts about the third round of the FA Cup:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the FA Cup streaming hub.

What is the third-round schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Jan. 9

2:25 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town

Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic

Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United

Saturday, Jan. 10

7 a.m.

Everton vs. Sunderland on ESPN2

7:10 a.m.

Macclesfield FC vs. Crystal Palace

Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town

9:45 a.m.

"FA Cup Round 3 Goals Show"

9:55 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Coventry City

Manchester City vs. Exeter City

Fulham vs. Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool

Salford City vs. Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Millwall

Boreham Wood vs. Burton Albion

Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth

12:40 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City

Bristol City vs. Watford

Grimsby Town vs. Weston-super-Mare

2:55 p.m.

Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea

Sunday, Jan. 11

6:55 a.m.

Derby County vs. Leeds United

8:30 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Arsenal on ESPN2

9:25 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield United vs. Mansfield Town

Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion

Hull City vs. Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City vs. Walsall

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Monday, Jan. 12

1:30 p.m.

"FA Cup Round 4 Draw"

2:40 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Barnsley

