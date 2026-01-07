Inter Miami sign Brazilian defender Micael from Palmeiras

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami on Wednesday signed Brazilian center-back Micael from Palmeiras on loan through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with an option to make the transfer permanent.

He joins Inter Miami after recording one assist in 28 appearances for Palmeiras across all competitions, featuring in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Campeonato Paulista, Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

Micael also formed part of Palmeiras' Club World Cup squad that played against Inter Miami in the group stage of the competition, drawing 2-2.

Micael joins Inter Miami from Palmeiras on an initial loan deal. Riquelve Nata/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The defender boasts previous MLS experience after playing for the Houston Dynamo from 2022 to 2024, recording three goals in 80 appearances. While playing for the Dynamo, Micael helped the team clinch the 2023 US Open Cup trophy by defeating Inter Miami 2-1 at Chase Stadium.

Micael joined Palmeiras in 2025 for what was the largest transfer fee ever received by the Houston Dynamo, reportedly worth up to $6 million.

The defender arrives at Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 campaign alongside goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and defenders Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón.

Sources told ESPN, however, that more additions should be expected during the winter transfer window with Rocco Ríos Novo and Tadeo Allende returning to the roster.

Following the team's MLS Cup triumph on Dec. 6, Miami confirmed the return of veteran striker Luis Suárez after the forward extended his contract through the end of the 2026 season.

Inter Miami will kick off the 2026 MLS season against LAFC on Feb. 21.