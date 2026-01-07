Bournemouth's Semenyo earns 'fairytale ending' before Man City transfer

Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola all but confirmed Antoine Semenyo's impending transfer to Manchester City, as he hailed the winger's "fairytale ending" by scoring a late winner against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that Semenyo will undergo a medical with Man City later this week after indicating they will trigger the £65 million [$88m] release clause in his contract.

The Ghana international, who was celebrating his 26th birthday, scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Bournemouth a 3-2 win. He was then given a standing ovation and serenaded by home supporters at the Vitality Stadium when he was substituted moments later.

"It's a fairytale ending," Iraola told the BBC. "Football sometimes gives you something back if you're really committed. He's one of the best players I've ever coached."

Iraola paid special tribute to Semenyo for continuing to perform at a high level for Bournemouth amid talks with City.

"It's not easy to do what he has done because a lot of the players would have acted differently," he told a news conference.

"He's never found excuses. He was ready to give whatever we needed.

"We've pushed a lot to keep him until the last second here and it's fair he leaves with the feeling he has had at the end: with the substitution, with the reception of the supporters. He has earned all this.

"I'm very happy for him because he's a top player but especially a top person."

Man City manager Pep Guardiola, however, again refused to be drawn on the transfer following his team's disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

"I don't know. I don't know what is going to happen in the transfer window," he said.

