Open Extended Reactions

Darren Fletcher said he will be on the touchline for Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Brighton on Sunday.

The former United midfielder, who was coaching the club's U18 side before taking on the interim manager job, was in charge for the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday following Ruben Amorim's dismissal as head coach.

The club has spoken to candidates, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick, about becoming the interim boss until the summer. A final decision is yet to be made and Fletcher will keep the job for at least one more game.

"They've informed me they'd like to take the team for Sunday," Fletcher told a news conference at Turf Moor. "There was a feeling that might have been the case from Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley.

"But yeah, I'm tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes to that now."

United came back from a goal down against Burnley to lead 2-1 thanks to two strikes from Benjamin Sesko before being pegged back.

"They put in a performance that should win the match," Fletcher said. "We created a lot of chances, had 30 shots, goal-line clearances, a disallowed goal.

"If you look at it in those terms, we should win the match.

"It wasn't perfect; we started slow," he said. "We scored two fantastic goals. Still lots to work on, but I was really pleased with their efforts."