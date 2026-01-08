Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe sent Kevin Keegan his best wishes after watching his side put on the kind of performance in which he revelled during his time at St James' Park.

Harvey Barnes' goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time snatched a remarkable 4-3 home win over Leeds hours after the Keegan family's announcement that the man known on Tyneside as "King Kev" was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Head coach Howe said of Keegan's Newcastle: "That team that he created was incredibly special and is still talked about -- and quite rightly so -- for what it achieved and how it played and the entertainment that it gave everybody.

"We are always trying to be that team, we want to entertain, we want the supporters here to be on the edge of their seats.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, we can't always guarantee that, but today I thought that was us at our thrilling best without playing at our very best.

"But of course the news before the game really shook us all, I think. Kevin, with what he did here as a player and as a manager, is a truly iconic person.

"I want to pay tribute to him, really, and just hope he's okay and send him all our love."

Barnes' last-gasp winner ensured it was the hosts who came out on top in a seven-goal thriller which said more about their temperament and character than their quality.