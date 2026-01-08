Tottenham captain Cristian Romero in fiery 'lies' post after Bournemouth loss

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero appeared to accuse the club's hierarchy of "lies" in a fiery, now-edited social media post following the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Spurs fell to an eighth Premier League defeat of the season at the Vitality Stadium after Antoine Semenyo's last-gasp winner, leaving Thomas Frank's side 14th in the table.

Afterwards, Romero posted a lengthy statement apologising to fans -- but also stating that "other people" should be coming out to speak and that they "only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies."

The post was edited shortly after the post, deleting the "lies" sentence.

"Apologies to all fans of you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be," Romero said.

"We are responsible, there's no doubt about that. I am the first [sic].

Cristian Romero and Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.

"At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't -- as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies.

"We'll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around.

"Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football.

"All together, it will be easier."

There was unrest after the final whistle on Wednesday, with Romero's fellow defender Micky van de Ven, João Palhinha and Pedro Porro all clashing with travelling supporters.