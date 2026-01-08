Transfer rumors, news: Karl to commit to Bayern after Real Madrid comments

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Lennart Karl saying he hopes to play for Real Madrid in the future. (1:09)

Bayern Munich's teenage star Lennart Karl recently courted interest from Real Madrid but is ready to commit his long-term future to the club, while AFC Bournemouth are interested in a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd approach Solskjaer, Carrick over interim job

- Neymar signs Santos renewal through end of 2026

- Iraola: Man City-target Semenyo could exit this week

Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl is a special talent. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl is open to a long-term contract extension, despite having recently said it would be "a dream" to play for Real Madrid, says Sky Germany. Karl, 17, has three goals and one assist from 13 Bundesliga matches this season and became Bayern's youngest ever goal scorer in the Champions League as well their youngest player to score and assist in a Bundesliga game. Bayern fans are understandably furious with the teenager over his recent comments, which he has apologized for according to club sporting director Max Eberl. But while Karl's contract will automatically be extended until 2029 when he celebrates his 18th birthday on Feb. 22, his agent Michael Ballack is reported to be talking about another extension until 2030 or 2031.

- Bournemouth are interested in a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, reports The Independent, although the 18-year-old's preference is to stay at the Emirates until the end of this season at least. Bournemouth are keen to reshape their attack amid the pending £65 million departure of winger Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, and they feel a loan could be mutually beneficial due to Nwaneri's lack of game time so far this season.

- Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Austria Vienna center back Ifeanyi Ndukwe, says Nicolo Schira. Several other top European clubs have shown interest in the 17-year-old, who is 6-foot-5 and was part of the Austria squad that made it to the U17 World Cup final last year. A reported fee of around €3 million could see Ndukwe arrive this month, but it is unclear whether he would go straight into first-team consideration or play in the youth teams.

- Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all have an interest in Roma right back Wesley França, according to TEAMtalk. The Premier League trio had all looked at the 22-year-old before he joined the Giallorossi from Flamengo and have been impressed by his performances in Serie A. Roma don't necessarily need money but a deal could be possible due to Gian Piero Gasperini's desire to bring new players in, especially up front.

- Nottingham Forest's Murillo is the latest option being considered by sporting director Igli Tare as AC Milan look for a center back, as reported by Calciomercato. There have already been difficulties in attempts to bring in Fenerbahce's Milan Skriniar and Juventus' Federico Gatti, so the Rossoneri have returned to try to sign Liverpool's Joe Gomez. Milan also like Chelsea's Axel Disasi but Roma and West Ham are among the clubs who will offer competition, and he isn't a first choice.

DONE DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:47 How Semenyo exposed Tottenham's defensive issues Shaka Hislop and Ale Moreno discuss Spurs' 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth after Antoine Semenyo's late winner.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea haven't made an offer to sign Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid want to keep the winger. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur could be one of the clubs to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester City are the club most serious about Brentford right back Michael Kayode, but the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Internazionale have also been monitoring his development. (Caught Offside)

- Tottenham are looking at Borussia Monchengladbach's Luca Netz and Santos' Souza as they aim to sign a left back. (TEAMtalk)

- Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over John Stones' future at Manchester City with his contract coming to an end. (Times)

- Oscar Bobb could leave Manchester City with Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign the winger, but no deal has been finalised yet. (Football Insider)

- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been open about Marc Guehi's situation amid news that Manchester City will look to accelerate their plans to sign the center back. (Sky Sports)

- Crystal Palace are in talks for Genk right back Zakaria El Ouahdi, who is keen on the move. (Standard)

- Fulham would consider a move to re-sign midfielder Joao Palhinha if Tottenham Hotspur don't take up their option to make his loan from Bayern Munich permanent. (TEAMtalk)

- West Ham United are weighing up a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi if their attempt to bring in Toulouse's Charlie Cresswell falls through. (TEAMtalk)

- Nottingham Forest are considering Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for a potential January move. (Football Insider)

- Juventus are trying to get ahead of the competition to sign Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Jonathan David has been approached by two clubs abroad, but wants to stay at Juventus and is confident he can become a key player. (Nicolo Schira)

- Lazio are in advanced talks over Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, who is keen on the move. The 23-year-old is the main option to replace Matteo Guendouzi, who is set to join Fenerbahce. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca and Roma's Artem Dovbyk could swap clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport)