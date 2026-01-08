Man United hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be 'Groundhog Day' - Gary Neville

Mark Ogden discusses current candidates to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. (2:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said the club going back to hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager would feel like the movie Groundhog Day.

Solskjaer -- a former teammate of Neville -- played for United for over a decade and returned to coach the side for three years in 2018 before being sacked in 2021.

ESPN has reported this week that Solskjaer -- along with fellow former United star Michael Carrick -- is in talks with the club to take over as interim boss following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Sources have told ESPN that Ruud Van Nistelrooy -- who led United for four games in between Erik ten Hag and Amorim, is also being considered for the interim role.

Former United midfielder and under-18s coach Darren Fletcher took charge of Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Burnley and has been asked to lead the side against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks to return to Manchester United until the end of the season. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

While Solskjaer would be a temporary appointment until the end of the season, Neville refereed to the situation as similiar to the movie Groundhog Day, when the same situation repeats itself over-and-over again.

"They put Ryan [Giggs] in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for more experience," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day. What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job.

- The inside story of why Man United sacked Ruben Amorim

- United ask Fletcher to coach in FA Cup on Sunday

- Man United transfers: News, reports and ESPN analysis

"The other names that have been mentioned -- Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy -- these are really fantastic people. I trained with those guys for a lot of years."

"They love the club intensely, they get the club, but still they are going to come under a lot of pressure in this next four or five months if results don't go their way and they are going to have to be ready for that.

"Whoever is going to get it out of those three who are being mentioned, I wish them all the best because it is a tough role."

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.