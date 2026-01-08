Terry Yorath, Wales & Leeds legend, Gabby Logan's dad, dies aged 75

Former Wales and Leeds legend Terry Yorath has died aged 75. Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

Former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has died at the age of 75 following a short illness, his family have said in a statement.

Yorath's daughter -- presenter Gabby Logan -- left Wednesday's broadcast of Match of the Day mid-show to attend to a family emergency.

News of Yorath's death was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Born in Cardiff, Yorath played a big part in the Leeds team under Don Revie, winning the First Division title, before spells with Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford.

He also won 59 caps for Wales.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his children said: "To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man.

"Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel."