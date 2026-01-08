Gabigol: Brazil 'need' Neymar at 2026 World Cup

Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

New Santos signing Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa wants to help Neymar earn a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Gabigol, 29, recently re-joined the Vila Belmiro club on loan from Cruzeiro until the end of the season, playing alongside Neymar in Santos' attack.

Neymar signed a contract renewal with Santos through to the end of 2026 earlier this week.

He is attempting to show Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti that he is fully fit and worthy of selection for the World Cup.

"Everyone knows that Neymar is my idol and friend," Gabigol said during his unveiling.

"I was able to play with him in the national team. We were very happy. I want to help him be 100%, we need him for the World Cup and to help Santos fight for titles."

Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22 shortly after helping Santos avoid relegation.

He had torn his ACL and meniscus in that same knee in October 2023 while on international duty with Brazil and has battled fitness problems ever since.

Although he only played in half of Brazil's Serie A games since returning to Santos in January 2025, his eight league goals, including four in the final rounds, were crucial for the team to avoid relegation.

Gabigol and Neymar briefly played together at Santos at the start of their careers and were part of Brazil's squads that won gold at the 2016 Olympics and finished runners-up at the 2021 Copa America.