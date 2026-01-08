Arsenal's Rice on Ballon d'Or talk: 'I'm just Dec from Kingston'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Declan Rice is currently the best midfielder in the world. (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Declan Rice has said he is honoured to be compared to some of the best players in the world amid talk of a Ballon d'Or in 2026, but insists: "I'm just Dec from Kingston."

Rice has been in fine form for Premier League and Champions League group stage leaders Arsenal this season, and he is currently installed as the fifth favourite -- taking a cumulative look at UK betting sites -- for the Ballon d'Or, behind only Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Asked about it on Sky Sports, Rice said, referring to his Surrey birthplace: "I'm just Dec from Kingston, ain't I."

He added: "Look, they're the right conversations to be in. Arsenal fans really appreciate what I'm doing for them at the minute and it was West Ham fans before that, they were singing my praises.

"When you're being compared to the best players in the world it's nice, so long may that continue. It shows you're playing well, and you want to play at the highest level."

Declan Rice has been in inspired form for Arsenal this season. Getty

Mikel Arteta hailed Rice as one of the best midfielders in the world after his second-half double in Arsenal's 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth.

Rice, who was unable to play any part in Arsenal's win against Aston Villa just five days ago with a knee injury, netted his first goal nine minutes after the interval, and then added a second after 71 minutes -- his first brace in 296 Premier League appearances.

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Man United transfers: Latest news and ESPN analysis on January signings

- Liverpool transfers: Latest news and ESPN analysis on January signings

- Arsenal transfers: Latest news and ESPN analysis on January signings

And when asked if he now considers Rice among the best in the world in his position, Arteta said: "For me, yes.

"Declan is constantly adding things to his game, and his role in the team, and I don't see where he can stop because he can still improve in a lot of areas and he wants to improve."