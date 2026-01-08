Tottenham boss Frank defends Romero after social media 'mistake'

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has defended captain Cristian Romero after a social media post where he accused people at the club of telling "lies."

The post, in which he apologised to fans and has since been amended, came after Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

"At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't -- as has been happening for several years now," Romero said on Instagram.

"They only show up when things are going well."

The initial post had said: "They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies."

Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, Frank defended his captain but admitted the post was a "mistake."

"I think after [Romero] became the captain he's done a lot of good things right. I said it when I named him the captain that even though he's an experienced player, he's tried a lot, he's still a young leader," Frank said.

"I'm actually very happy with his performance last night, I think he was a true captain in many ways throughout the game.

"Speaking at half-time when we were 2-1 down, keep believing, keep doing the right things. But also when you're a young leader sometimes you make a mistake, of course it's good to keep it internally.

"[Sporting director] Johan [Lange] and I had a good conversation with him this morning about everything, which we of course keep internally.

Meanwhile, Frank said they are still waiting to learn the severity of several injuries in the squad including Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, who were injured against Bournemouth.

"Lucas is being assessed today. We'll know more later today with him. Same with Rodri. Rodri is a hamstring injury, looks like a bigger one. We don't know the extent yet," Frank said.

"Mohammed Kudus is a bigger one, to the tendon and quad, and don't expect him back until after the March international break.

"With Dejan Kulusevski, we know it's a complicated injury. If anyone can come back quicker it's Deki.

"The most important thing is to remove the pain in the knee and he got an injection 10 days ago and we'll know in 3-4 weeks whether that has settled and then he can get back on the grass."