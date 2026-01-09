Open Extended Reactions

Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world-class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Morocco for some Cup magic, a final, a big AFCON clash, a huge derby and first vs. third!

Cup magic in Macclesfield

Macclesfield vs. Crystal Palace

English FA Cup, third round

Kickoff: Saturday, 7:15 a.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. GMT

The magic of the FA Cup is back, or maybe not, but what an occasion for fifth-tier Macclesfield! It will be a special day for them at the Leasing.com Stadium and its capacity of just over 6,000 fans.

The FA Cup holders are in town on Saturday, and this could have the makings of a tricky game for Palace. Despite their solid 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League, Oliver Glasner and his players haven't been at their best for a while now -- their last win in any competition came on Dec. 11. The amount of games played with a small squad has taken its toll.

Even if Jean-Philippe Mateta & Co. will naturally be favorites to go through, John Rooney and his players will believe that an upset is on the cards. They are in decent form in the National League, just a few points outside of the playoffs places with three games in hand. They are doing well in the domestic cup competitions too, so anything is possible. They will rely on John Edmondson, their Blackburn Rovers loanee midfielder who has been outstanding lately.

MY PREDICTION: Macclesfield 1, Crystal Palace 3. The magic will operate for a little bit in Cheshire, but in the end, Palace will go through.

Napoli to test Inter's title credentials

Inter Milan vs. Napoli

Italian Serie A, Matchday 20

Kickoff: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

This is the biggest game of the weekend in Europe! Back in October, the reverse fixture in Naples gave us one of the games of the season in Italy so far, with the defending champions winning 3-1. Since then, however, Inter have hardly put a foot wrong.

Apart from a derby loss to AC Milan at San Siro in November (1-0), they have won nine from nine in Serie A! Lautaro Martínez is in great form and the Nerazzurri are top of the table, four points clear of Napoli in third. A win on Sunday and they could take a big advantage in the title race.

Napoli, meanwhile, dropped two points at home against Hellas Verona on Wednesday after a very disappointing first half, and it's the kind of slip you can't afford when the title race is so tight. It's a massive game for both managers: Cristian Chivu and Antonio Conte. Conte, the master of communications, would love to beat Inter to another league title. For that, he will probably have to beat them again on Sunday and complete the double over them.

MY PREDICTION: Inter Milan 2, Napoli 1. Conte will do some Conte and think about defending first and foremost in this game, but Inter are the best team in Italy right now, and their front two, Martínez and Marcus Thuram, will prove to be the difference.

A table-topping Istanbul derby

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Turkish Super Lig, Matchday 18

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT

The Istanbul derby is back -- or one of them, at least -- and it will be more tense than ever! Only three points separate league leaders Galatasaray from arch-rivals Fenerbahce in second place at the halfway mark of the season. Both teams have been superb since August. Fener are still unbeaten this campaign, but their six draws have cost them dearly. Gala lost only one match, in a massive shock against Kocaelispor back in November (1-0), and have been very competitive in the UEFA Champions League, even defeating Liverpool in Istanbul during the league phase.

In the reverse fixture a few months ago, Jhon Durán scored in the 96th minute to snatch a point for Fenerbahce after Leroy Sané had put their neighbors ahead. It will be another tight affair this weekend.

Galatasaray will be without star striker Victor Osimhen, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and it's a massive blow. They won the Turkish Supercup without him last weekend against Trabzonspor (4-1) with the great Mauro Icardi up front, but Osimhen is the X-Factor!

Fener's best player and top goal scorer, Talisca, is also out due to injury, but Marco Asensio has had a great impact since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

MY PREDICTION: Galatasaray 2, Fenerbahce 1. I think Okan Buruk will win the tactical battle against Domenico Tedesco and Galatasaray will go six points clear at the top.

AFCON's best meet in the quarters

Algeria vs. Nigeria

Africa Cup of Nations, quarterfinal

Kickoff: Saturday, 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT

For the first time ever in a big tournament, the eight highest-seeded teams have made it to the quarterfinals. We expected the big boys to be strong, and they have been. All the favorites are there, and there is no bigger game in the last eight than this one. Algeria and Nigeria have been the two best teams, playing the best football so far in the tournament.

There is always some drama with the Super Eagles, though. We saw the on-field argument between Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in the last 16, and now the players are unhappy at some bonuses not being paid to them by the federation.

Algeria have had a calmer tournament so far by comparison. Vladimir Petkovic has made this squad a happy one, and even when Congo DR pushed them almost all the way in the round of 16, they kept their composure to win late in extra time on a wonder goal by Adil Boulbina. It is a very talented Algerian generation with the likes of Mohamed Amoura, Ibrahim Maza, Hicham Bouadoui or Farès Chaïbi as well as the experience of Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini and Riyad Mahrez. In goal, Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, added another wonderful story to their campaign.

MY PREDICTION: Algeria 2, Nigeria 1. This is the most unpredictable quarterfinal of them all, but I think that Algeria will prevail thanks to their collective strengths.

Can United end Arsenal's WSL title hopes?

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

English Women's Super League, Matchday 12

Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

It's third vs. fourth at the Emirates on Saturday and one of the biggest games of the Women's Super League season.

Arsenal are just a point above United in the table. The Gunners have only lost once so far in the league this term, at Manchester City (3-2) in October, the same amount as leaders City and Chelsea in second, but they've dropped too many points in their four draws (Chelsea, United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur) so far. They are eight points behind City and need to beat the Red Devils to stay in the title race.

United's form has been a bit more patchy recently in all competitions, with some solid performances like the away win at Juventus, but also three hammerings at the hands of City, VfL Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes, and a draw at home against Spurs. Arsenal have more momentum and have the home advantage as well.

MY PREDICTION: Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1. It is a game that Arsenal have to win, and they will, behind a great home support at the Emirates.

Spain's Supercopa comes to a head in Riyadh

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Spanish Supercopa final

Kickoff: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT

The second Clasico of the season is upon us! On Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Barcelona face Real Madrid to win the Spanish SuperCup, like last season and the season before and the season before that! Can we please have another similar game to the previous three?

In January 2023, the Catalans won 3-1 thanks to Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri, with Xavi on the bench. In January 2024, a Vinicius hat trick led Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti as manager, to a 4-1 win. In January 2025, Barça did even better with a 5-2 victory, scoring their five goals between the 22nd and the 45th+10 minute! They made the Merengues explode. It was Hansi Flick's first trophy as Barcelona manager, and a masterclass from the attacking trio Lamine (one goal), Lewandowski (one goal, one assist) and Raphina (two goals, one assist).

Which way will it go this time?

The holders, behind a wonderful Raphinha, were impressive in their 5-0 destruction of Athletic Club in their semifinal while Xabi Alonso will take all the positives he can from their Madrid derby win against Atletico in Real Madrid's semi. While Vinicius is still going through a long goal drought and Mbappé is out injured, Rodrygo is the man in form for the Madridistas, with three goals and three assists in his last six games in all competitions, after having almost not played at all before that!

MY PREDICTION: Barcelona 3, Real Madrid 2. There will be all goals, as always between these two teams and especially in this competition. Real won the first Clasico 2-1 at home in LaLiga back in October. I feel this one will go to Barcelona who are on an incredible nine game winning streak in all competitions!