Tottenham make €15m offer for Santos defender Souza - sources

Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of Santos left-back Souza after making a €15 million ($17.5m) bid, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs had an opening bid in the region of €13m rejected but have returned with an improved offer.

There is growing optimism that a deal could be completed to make the 19-year-old Tottenham's first signing of the January transfer window.

Santos own 75% the player's economic rights and has a contract until December 2028.

Souza is expected to miss Santos' opening Campeonato Paulista clash with Novorizontino on Saturday as talks progress with sources in Brazil suggesting the player has asked not to be part of the matchday squad as talks continue.

Tottenham are keen to add a left-sided option to their defence with right-back Djed Spence forced to deputise while Destiny Udogie has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Ben Davies returned to action in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland -- scoring Spurs' first-half opener -- but Souza would provide renewed competition for places should a deal be completed.

Souza played 29 games for Santos last season, providing two assists and scoring one goal.

Infromation from ESPN Brasil's André Hernan, Bruno Andrade, Felipe Silva and Nathalia Ferrão contributed to this report.