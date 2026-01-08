Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates as Gunners look to go eight points clear at top

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must keep proving themselves worthy of top spot in the Premier League, starting with their clash against champions Liverpool. (0:41)

League-leaders Arsenal can go eight points clear at the top of the table with a win over Liverpool, and you can follow all the updates from their clash at the Emirates Stadium live on ESPN.

The last meeting between these two sides was in August, where a sensational Dominik Szoboszlai freekick saw Arne Slot's side win 1-0. The victory was seen as a statement of intent by the reigning champions to go back-to-back and provoked questions over Arsenal's title credentials.

A lot has changed in the time since. Liverpool's title defence has crumbled entirely, with their nearly £450 million summer outlay yet to provide any returns. The Reds are 14 points off the summit and just one point ahead of fifth-place Brentford in the battle for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have ably navigated each challenge that has been thrown their way this season. The reverse fixture in August against Liverpool was just one of their two defeats this season in all competitions, and they come into Thursday's clash on the back of five successive wins.

Tune in for live updates from what promises to be a fascinating encounter.