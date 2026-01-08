Minnesota United boss Eric Ramsay set for West Brom job - source

Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay is set to join English Championship side West Bromwich Albion, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Ramsay, 34, spent the last two seasons with the Loons, leading the club into the playoffs on both occasions.

In 2025, Minnesota defeated the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference quarterfinals, before losing in the next round to San Diego FC. His overall regular season and playoff record with at Minnesota was 31-23-22 (with postseason wins via a penalty shootout counting as draws).

The Welshman takes over for Ryan Mason, who was fired earlier this week with West Brom currently in 18th place, 10 points off the playoff places, in England's second tier.

The news of Ramsay's move to West Brom was first reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Ramsay has long been well regarded in England, having worked at Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager and continuing through the tenures Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

He also served the Wales men's national team as an assistant coach for six months starting in March 2023.

He previously worked at youth level for the likes of Swansea City, Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea

The Loons' roster has witnessed some significant changes since the end of the season, with midfielder Robin Lod signing with the Chicago Fire and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair moving to Inter Miami. Both players were free agents

Minnesota has added former New England Revolution midfielder/forward Tomás Chancalay in a trade, while also picking up goalkeeper Drake Callender in a deal with Charlotte FC.