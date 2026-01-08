St. Clair: Inter Miami move, Messi can boost World Cup hopes

Open Extended Reactions

Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair cited Inter Miami's global ambitions as well as the chance to play and train alongside a star-studded roster led by Lionel Messi as the key motivations to join the club ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

St. Clair, who formed part of Minnesota United for seven seasons after being drafted by the team in 2019, chose to sign with Inter Miami as a free agent despite being offered a contract extension by the Loons.

- Miami signs Canada GK St. Clair from Minnesota

- Messi prefers ownership to coaching after career

- Minnesota boss Ramsay set for West Brom job

"I was a free agent. I was listening. I was willing and listening to any and all options to kind of hear what people had said," St. Clair told ESPN. "It was the first time in my career where I kind of had a say in it because I got drafted to Minnesota and then signed an extension during the year.

"And when Miami became available, I listened to kind of the project and obviously knew the ambition from the outside, but hearing the plans that they had had and how they saw me fitting into the group, was something that I felt like was the right moment for me at this point in time in my career.

"The ambition to win trophies. And I kind of knew that going into it, obviously hearing it directly and then the thing was trying to improve the defensive unit and they felt like I was a big part of that."