Federico Valverde gets Real Madrid off to a flying start with this rocket of a free kick in the Supercopa vs. Atletico Madrid. (0:25)

Xabi Alonso slammed Diego Simeone for his clash with Vinícius Júnior during Real Madrid's 2-1 Supercopa semifinal win over Atlético Madrid on Thursday, saying "not anything goes."

Federico Valverde put Real ahead with a second-minute free kick and Rodrygo made it 2-0 in the second half, before Alexander Sorloth pulled a goal back for Atlético, with Real set to face Barcelona in Sunday's final in Jeddah.

TV footage appeared to show Simeone on the touchline repeatedly telling Vinícius that Madrid president Florentino Perez was "going to get rid of him" during the game, before gesturing to the whistles from the crowd when the forward was substituted.

"I didn't like it," Alonso told Movistar, when asked about Simeone's behaviour. "I saw that 'Cholo' said something to him. For me, those things cross a line in terms of respect of a colleague...not anything goes."

"I try to be respectful with players of opposing teams," Alonso added later in a news conference. "When I saw and heard what [Simeone] said, I liked it even less. What he said isn't an example of a good sportsman. You have to have respect for your opponents. There's a limit."

Alonso also confirmed that Kylian Mbappé, who missed the semifinal with a knee sprain, was due to fly to Jeddah on Friday ahead of Sunday's Clásico final.

"Kylian travels tomorrow," Alonso said. "He's much better, he's trained, the feelings are good."

Vinicius Junior was involved in several exchanges with Diego Simeone during Real Madrid's game with Atleti in the Super Cup Thursday. Getty Images

Simeone did not deny that he had said Madrid were planning to "get rid of" Vinicius, and refused to elaborate when questioned about the incident.

"I don't have anything to say," the Atlético coach told Movistar. "I always said, since I was a player: things that happen on the pitch stay on the pitch. I have nothing more to say.

"I respect all of Real Madrid's players, a lot."

Simeone also exchanged words with Madrid substitute Dani Carvajal at halftime, and with Valverde when Vinicius was withdrawn.

"There are codes between footballers, coaches," Valverde told Movistar. "It's a part of football. It's a derby. The important thing is that it stays on the pitch. Football has to have that spark."

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois described Valverde's early free kick as "like something out of a cartoon."

"It was a great goal," Courtois told Real Madrid TV. "I saw it from behind. Fede has a great shot. Nobody expected a shot like that, around the outside of the wall."