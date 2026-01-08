Liverpool unhappy with Martinelli, fear for Bradley injury

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Gabriel Martinelli's push on an injured Conor Bradley in his side's 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Thursday "doesn't look great" and added that he feared for the extent of Bradley's injury.

The Liverpool defender went down off the ball with what looked like a knee injury in stoppage time at Emirates Stadium, with Martinelli attempting to shove him off the pitch as Arsenal looked for a late winner.

Bradley was later stretchered off and appeared in considerable pain, with several Liverpool players taking exception to Martinelli's behaviour.

"I don't know Gabriel Martinelli but he comes across as a nice guy and I think the problem for him is, and it's a problem in general in football, is there's so much time-wasting and players pretending they're injured during the game, you can sometimes be annoyed if you want to score a goal and you think a player is time-wasting," Slot said in his news conference.

"I cannot ask Gabriel Martinelli in the 94th minute, when it's so emotional, for him to understand he plays Liverpool who are a team that don't go to the floor.