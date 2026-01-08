Open Extended Reactions

Angel City FC signed defender Emily Sams on Friday, sending $650,000 in intraleague transfer funds to the Orlando Pride in exchange for the United States international.

Sams, 26, is joining an Angel City team that finished in 11th place in 2025 and missed the playoffs.

"Angel City is a club with ambition, purpose, and a clear commitment to excellence, and that's what drew me here," Sams said in a news release. "I'm excited for the opportunity to keep growing as a player in an environment that pushes standards and believes in winning, while staying deeply connected to its community.

"It already feels like a family, and I can't wait to compete for championships in L.A. and play for the best fan base in the league at BMO Stadium."

Emily Sams is heading to Angel City ahead of the 2026 NWSL season. Getty Images

The 2024 NWSL defender of the year helped the Pride to the NWSL Shield and the league title with a victory over the Washington Spirit in the final. Sams was first called up to the senior USWNT in 2024 and was on the team that won the gold medal in Paris.

"Emily is a world class playmaking defender who brings important experience of winning an NWSL Championship to Los Angeles," said ACFC sporting director Mark Parsons. "Emily is a true professional with high standards, and she will add to our team first culture while raising the standard of those around her.

"We believe our technical staff will be able to push Emily to another level and I am excited to see her impact on and off the field while competing for trophies in the coming years with Angel City."

The NWSL is expanding from 14 to 16 teams in 2026 as Denver and Boston begin play in the league. While the 2026 schedule has not been released yet, Angel City and the rest of the league will begin regular season play on the weekend of March 13.