Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli said he is "deeply sorry" for shoving Conor Bradley off the pitch and revealed he has apologised directly to the seriously injured Liverpool defender.

Martinelli threw the ball at Bradley and manhandled him as he lay on the turf in the closing stages of Thursday's 0-0 draw at the Emirates.

Bradley, 22, left the stadium on crutches and wearing a supportive brace on his left knee.

Martinelli was booked for the flashpoint, which provoked anger from Liverpool's players.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane called Martinelli "a disgrace" on Sky Sports.

But in response to the backlash, Martinelli posted a story on his Instagram account, writing: "Conor and I have messaged and I have already apologised to him.

"I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment.

"I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting.

"Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery."

Prior to Martinelli's social media post, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his player.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Arteta said: "Knowing Gabi, he's an incredible, lovely guy, and he probably didn't realise what happened.

"I hope that Conor is well, I will have a word with him to understand that. Probably (Martinelli) didn't recognise what happened."

Bradley struck the crossbar in the opening half of a cagey contest, but now looks set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

"I fear the worst for Conor Bradley," said Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

"I don't know yet but he had to go off on a stretcher. We'll have to wait on the scans to see if it's that bad."

Of Martinelli's response, Slot continued: "I don't know Gabriel Martinelli but he comes across as a nice guy.

"The problem in general in football is that there's so much time-wasting and players pretending to be injured, that you can be annoyed that you think a player is time wasting.

"You cannot expect Martinelli to think so clearly in the 94th minute. I'm a hundred per cent sure that if he knew what the injury might be, he would never do that."

Arsenal's draw with Liverpool takes them six points clear of Manchester City. The reigning champions are 14 points behind the Gunners.