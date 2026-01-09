Roy Keane calls for Eddie Howe to get Man United job

Mark Ogden reacts to Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim after 14 months at the club. (2:44)

Eddie Howe should be given the Manchester United manager job, according to Roy Keane.

ESPN has reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick have held talks about an interim role after Ruben Amorim was sacked, while Darren Fletcher temporarily led the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

But club legend Keane has pinpointed Newcastle United boss Howe as the ideal permanent appointment at Old Trafford.

"I'd go with Eddie Howe. I like him, I like what he's done. He has managed a lot of games," Keane told Sky Sports.

"His teams play good football. I know it's not for everyone, he has critics, but I like what he's done at Newcastle and Bournemouth.

"He has managed 700 or 800 games, he's still a young man. I like his calmness. Man United need a bit of that.

"I like people with emotion, I am an emotional person, but I like his calmness.

"He's been in the Champions League a couple of times, won the cup. I'd like to see him go in there."

Amorim's spell at United came to an end after a 14-month reign which yielded the poorest points-per-game average of any manager in the club's Premier League era.

Amorim's trademark 3-4-3 was a staple of his time at the club but Keane insists that the next manager's gravitas is more important.

"You want someone to walk into a dressing room and, as soon as he gets there, the players say 'here we go, we are going places,'" Keane said.

"Personality. You can talk about systems and tactics but you want somebody to go into that dressing room and get a grip of the players. I don't mean in an aggressive way. But get the belief into the players - 'this is the way we are going, we will run hard, be attacking, be hard to beat, we will do the hard yards.'

"Teams like Arsenal and Manchester City, the reason they have been successful is because of what they do out of possession.

"The standard of the game, United vs. Burnley was an absolute joke."

The former United striker has been out of work since being fired by Besiktas in August.

Gary Neville added: "Jose Mourinho is the only appointment who fits the criteria of the club.

"He has managed in the Premier League so there was an element of risk removed.

"Arne Slot won the league in the first season so it can happen, and Jurgen Klopp did a great job. But if you want to remove the risks, or remove as many as possible, have they managed in this league? Do they know the country and the game here? Have they managed in Europe and done well in the Champions League? Have they been successful and won titles? Can they handle big atmospheres and pressures at big clubs?

"You are looking at the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel."

