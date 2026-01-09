Stewart Robson talks about Benjamin Sesko's performance after scoring two goals in Manchester United 2-2 draw with Burnley. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, while Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Brentford forward Kevin Schade. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Rosenior didn't feel ready to coach Chelsea loss to Fulham

- Semenyo earns 'fairytale ending' before Man City transfer

- Sources: Man Utd approach Solskjaer, Carrick over interim job

Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is of interest to Man United. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Muharemovic, 22, has impressed in Serie A this season and the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has also attracted attention from Bologna, Aston Villa and Bournemouth. Having signed from Juventus for €3 million in 2025, Muharemovic's next transfer (which is valued at around €30 million) would net Juve 50% of any fee and Sassuolo are keen to wait until the summer before they decide whether to let him go.

- Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Brentford forward Kevin Schade, as per Sky Germany. The Germany international, 24, is widely expected to be on the move after this summer's World Cup. Brentford value Schade's transfer at around the €50 million, although they still hope to renew his contract beyond 2028, while a host of other clubs retain a long-term interest in signing him.

- Real Madrid remain frontrunners in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, Bild reports. While Bayern Munich are also keen on signing the Germany international, their preference is to wait until 2027, by which time he could be a free agent. Dortmund will demand a fee of at least €50 million from any interested clubs this summer, wjhich isn't expected to put off Real Madrid as they are looking for a new defensive leader with veterans Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba expected to depart.

- Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old forward Brian Madjo from Metz, according to Fabrizio Romano. A €12 million fee has been agreed to sign the England Under-17 international, who recently switched allegiance from Luxembourg. Madjo's medical has already been booked and he is set to sign a five-year deal at Villa Park once the move is finalized. Madjo has already had a taste of senior football, having played five times for Metz in Ligue 1 this season.

- Leeds United are set to accelerate their pursuit of Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, so says TEAMtalk. The Dutch defender is "very keen" to make the switch to Elland Road, after impressing in the Bundesliga this season with six goals in 18 appearances. While Doekhi is eager to make the switch this month, Leeds are prepared to play a "waiting game" in hopes of securing a better deal further down the line.

DONE DEALS

To follow...

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:50 Marcotti: Thomas Frank will be remembered over Arsenal cup nonsense Gab Marcotti shares his thoughts on Thomas Frank's 'avoidable' explanation over drinking from an Arsenal cup in Spurs' game vs. Bournemouth.

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal and AC Milan have enquired about the availability of Borussia Dortmund center back Roméo Ritter, 17, who is under contract until 2027. (Sky Germany)

- Brentford right back Michael Kayode, 21, who has caught the eye for his long throws this season, is on the radar of Manchester City. (Caught Offside)

- Tottenham won't decide Palhinha's long-term future until the summer. The Premier League side have an option to make his loan move permanent from Bayern Munich for €25 million. (Sky Germany)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Wolves are determined to keep hold of England youth international Mateus Mané this month, with the club insisting the 18-year-old is not going to leave for any price. (Daily Mail)

- Celtic are exploring the possibility of bringing Birmingham City striker Kyōgo Furuhashi back to the club. (Sky Sports)

- Striker Patrick Bamford is expected to accept Sheffield United's contract offer, which will keep him at the club until the end of the season. (Football Insider)

- Galatasaray have established contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for midfielder Fabián Ruiz. (Ekrem Konur)

- Torino are targeting a move for Lazio goalkeeper Chrīstos Mandas, and are expected to make contact over a deal in the coming days. (Matteo Moretto)

- Talks between Nice and Fiorentina over the proposed transfer of midfielder Amir Richardson have stalled. (Nicolo Schira)

- Genoa are on the verge of signing Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento and fought off competition from West Ham United to secure a deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sevilla, Lazio and Bologna remain interested in signing Everton right back Nathan Patterson on loan. (Sky Sports).