Renee Slegers signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Arsenal's Champions League winning head coach Renee Slegers has signed a new-long term contract until 2029.

Conversations had been ongoing since the summer to provide the Dutch coach with a new deal after she was permanently appointed to the role in January 2025, following a period as interim head coach.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract here, as I believe we have so much to achieve together - this season and in the years to come," Slegers told club media.

"I'd like to show my gratitude to our supporters for the incredible backing you give us, whether it's at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park or on the road. We hear it, we see it and we feel it every day."

Renee Slegers has penned a new Arsenal deal. Getty

Former player and Technical Services Manager Jodie Taylor has also been given a new role as Technical Director, working as a conduit between the analysis, technical and recruitment departments to close a gap between the areas.

The club felt the disconnection was causing a bottleneck in operations. Though she has already been operating in a similar role for some time, Taylor will work closely with Slegers, operating as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis with Head of Women's Football, Clare Wheatley, stepping away from those responsibilities.

Slegers, a former academy player at Arsenal, joined in 2023 as an assistant coach following a two-year spell in charge at Rosengard, winning back-to-back Swedish League titles.

The 36-year-old oversaw an 11-game unbeaten streak and second place Women's Super League finish last season, their highest finish in three years.

The long-term deal also invests in Slegers' own development and allows her to oversee three major summer transfer windows where the club except to be busy operating in the market.