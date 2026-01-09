Man United fan group label club 'laughing stock,' plan protest

Steve Nicol and Julien Laurens talk about why Thomas Tuchel could be the best coach available to take over Manchester United coaching role. (1:31)

A Manchester United fan group has branded the club "a laughing stock" while announcing fresh plans to protest against the hierarchy.

The 1958 group have previously organised demonstrations against those in charge at Old Trafford, particularly majority owners the Glazer family.

They have accused United's leadership -- including minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe -- of "turning the club into a circus" and say they intend to protest ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham on Feb. 1.

Anger directed towards British billionaire Ratcliffe has been growing since the 73-year-old assumed control in February 2024.

An anti-Ratcliffe banner was displayed by United supporters in the away end at Turf Moor during the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday -- the first game since the sacking of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United fans unfurled an anti-Jim Ratcliffe banner at Burnley on Wednesday. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

"After lurching from one disaster to another, Ratcliffe comes across as an incompetent clown turning the club into a circus," said the 1958 group in a statement.

"Instead of best in class, we're a laughing stock.

"It has been an extraordinary and deeply troubling few days at Manchester United.

"On the pitch, we are watching mediocre performances from an average team drifting without identity, direction, or ambition. Off it, the chaos is even worse."

United are continuing their search for an interim manager to take over from Amorim with former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy all under consideration.

Current caretaker Darren Fletcher, who was in charge at Burnley, will lead the team again when Brighton visit Old Trafford on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.