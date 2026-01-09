Brazil star Neymar begins recovery after knee surgery ahead of World Cup bid

Open Extended Reactions

Neymar is hoping to make Brazil's World Cup squad. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Neymar has started his recovery process after undergoing minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22.

The Brazil forward, who turns 34 on Feb. 5, arrived at the Santos training ground on Thursday and looked in good spirits as he worked out in the gym.

Neymar did specific exercises to strengthen his left knee following the arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus problem.

He had postponed the operation to play for Santos in the final matches of the campaign and was crucial as the team avoided relegation.

Neymar's father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos Sr., admitted earlier this month that the player had considered retiring after his latest injury but he is now focusing on getting fit to earn a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star signed a contract extension this week to stay with Santos through the end of 2026 having helped the club avoid relegation.

Although no time has been set for his return to action, Neymar is expected to recover ahead of start of the 2026 Brazilian Serie A season later this month.

He has not played for Brazil since suffering an ACL and meniscus tear during World Cup qualifying in October of 2023.