          £298m for Lamine Yamal? The top 100 most valuable players, and where Premier League stars rank

          Jan 9, 2026, 11:10 AM

          Lamine Yamal has edged Erling Haaland as the world's most valuable footballer, according to a research group.

          Barcelona's Yamal is valued at £298 million ($399m), while Manchester City's Haaland is worth £221m ($297m), according to a list of the top 100 most valuable footballers from the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies.

          Here's the list of the top 100, and a list of the Premier League's most valuable players...

          Top 100 players in the world: Estimated transfer value

          These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.

          343.1 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

          255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

          201.3 Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid

          153.1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

          136.9 Michael Olise - Bayern Munich

          135.8 Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

          134.6 Désiré Doué - Paris Saint-Germain

          130.6 João Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

          130.3 Arda Güler - Real Madrid

          130 Pedri - Barcelona

          127.5 Julián Álvarez - Atletico Madrid

          125.9 Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa

          124.1 Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool

          121 Kenan Yildiz - Juventus

          120.5 Nick Woltemade - Newcastle

          118.9 Estêvão - Chelsea

          115.8 Cole Palmer - Chelsea

          109.6 Pau Cubarsí - Barcelona

          109.6 Lautaro Martínez - Inter

          108.3 Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid

          103.7 Enzo Fernández - Chelsea

          101 Rayan Cherki - Manchester City

          100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

          100.5 João Pedro - Chelsea

          100.3 Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

          98.5 Moisés Caicedo - Chelsea

          95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal

          95.3 Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City

          95 Alexander Isak - Liverpool

          94.4 Viktor Gyökeres - Arsenal

          94.3 Franco Mastantuono - Real Madrid

          93 Xavi Simons - Tottenham

          92.8 Rasmus Højlund - Napoli

          91.5 Savinho - Manchester City

          92 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain

          90.8 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

          90.5 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

          90.3 Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid

          90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City

          90.2 Bradley Barcola - Paris Saint-Germain

          88.1 Pablo Barrios - Atletico Madrid

          87.7 Fermín López - Barcelona

          86.9 Warren Zaïre-Emery - Paris Saint-Germain

          86.5 Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain

          85.3 Luis Díaz - Bayern Munich

          85.2 Vitor Roque - Palmeiras

          85.1 Yankuba Minteh - Brighton

          84.9 Jérémy Doku - Manchester City

          84.8 Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United

          84.8 Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain

          84.8 Myles Lewis-Skelly - Arsenal

          84.3 Pedro Neto - Chelsea

          83.5 Aleksandar Pavlovic - Bayern Munich

          82 Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea

          81.9 Declan Rice - Arsenal

          81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

          80 Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid

          76.1 Noni Madueke - Arsenal

          76.1 Tijjani Reijnders - Manchester City

          76 Piero Hincapié - Arsenal

          75.7 Samu Aghehowa - Porto

          75.6 Ethan Nwaneri - Arsenal

          75.5 Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

          75.3 Álvaro Carreras - Real Madrid

          75 Francesco Pio Esposito - Inter

          74.7 Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City

          74.3 Giuliano Simeone - Atletico Madrid

          74.2 Yéremy Pino - Crystal Palace

          73.7 Rodrygo - Real Madrid

          73.1 Nicolas Jackson - Bayern Munich

          72.9 Milos Kerkez - Liverpool

          71.5 Phil Foden - Manchester City

          70.5 Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

          70.6 Willian Pacho - Paris Saint-Germain

          70.5 Levi Colwill - Chelsea

          70.4 Lucas Bergvall - Tottenham

          70.2 Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

          70.1 Geovany Quenda - Sporting CP

          69.7 Illia Zabarnyi - Paris Saint-Germain

          69.4 Carlos Baleba - Brighton

          68.9 Anthony Gordon - Newcastle

          68.5 Mathys Tel - Tottenham

          67.9 Malick Thiaw - Newcastle

          66.9 Jonathan Burkardt - Eintracht Frankurt

          66.2 Eberechi Eze - Arsenal

          65.9 Martín Zubimendi - Arsenal

          65.9 Eric García - Barcelona

          65.9 Raphinha - Barcelona

          65.8 Diego Gómez - Brighton

          65.6 Antonio Nusa - RB Leipzig

          65.2 Raúl Asencio - Real Madrid

          64.6 Amadou Onana - Aston Villa

          64.4 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

          64.1 Rodrigo Mora - Porto

          64 Mason Greenwood - Marseille

          63.7 Jules Koundé - Barcelona

          63.7 Dango Ouattara - Brentford

          63.1 Nico González - Manchester City

          62.8 Alejandro Balde - Barcelona

          62 Alessandro Bastoni - Inter

          Top Premier League players: Estimated transfer value

          These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.

          255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

          135.8 Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

          125.9 Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa

          124.1 Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool

          120.5 Nick Woltemade - Newcastle United

          118.9 Estêvão - Chelsea

          115.8 Cole Palmer - Chelsea

          103.7 Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea

          101 Rayan Cherki - Manchester City

          100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

          100.5 Joao Pedro - Chelsea

          100.3 Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

          98.5 Moises Caicedo - Chelsea

          95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal

          95.3 Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City

          95 Alexander Isak - Liverpool

          94.4 Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal

          93 Xavi Simons - Tottenham Hotspur

          91.5 Savinho - Manchester City

          90.5 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

          90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City

          85.1 Yankubah Minteh - Brighton

          84.9 - Jeremy Doku - Manchester City

          84.8 Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United

          84.8 Myles Lewis-Skelley - Arsenal

          84.3 Pedro Neto - Chelsea

          82 Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea

          81.9 Declan Rice - Arsenal

          81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

          Top players in each position: Estimated transfer value

          These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.

          Goalkeeper
          81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

          Centre-back
          190.6 Pau Cubarsi - Barcelona
          108.3 Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid
          95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal

          Full-back
          90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City
          86.9 Warren Zaïre-Emery - Paris Saint-Germain
          86.5 Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain

          Defensive midfield
          130 Pedri - Barcelona
          103.7 Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea
          100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

          Attacking midfield
          153.1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
          135.8 - Florian Wirtz - Liverpool
          130.6 João Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

          Winger
          343.1 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
          136.9 Michael Olise - Bayern Munich
          134.6 Desire Doué - Paris Saint-Germain

          Striker
          255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City
          201.3 Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid
          127.5 Julián Álvarez - Atletico Madrid

          How are the transfer valuations estimated?

          The Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies names the following criteria among their statistical model for estimating footballers' valuations:

          Clubs' characteristics (both releasing and engaging) Time (season or year of the transfer, etc.) Labor (contract length, previous fees, etc.) Performance (goals, minutes, etc.); Player's characteristics (age, position, etc.) Popularity (press, social media, etc.)