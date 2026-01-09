£298m for Lamine Yamal? The top 100 most valuable players, and where Premier League stars rank

Barcelona take advantage of a Villarreal red card as they pick up the 2-0 road win. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Lamine Yamal has edged Erling Haaland as the world's most valuable footballer, according to a research group.

Barcelona's Yamal is valued at £298 million ($399m), while Manchester City's Haaland is worth £221m ($297m), according to a list of the top 100 most valuable footballers from the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies.

Here's the list of the top 100, and a list of the Premier League's most valuable players...

Top 100 players in the world: Estimated transfer value

A research group has named the world's most valuable footballers. Getty

These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.

343.1 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

201.3 Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid

153.1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

136.9 Michael Olise - Bayern Munich

135.8 Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

134.6 Désiré Doué - Paris Saint-Germain

130.6 João Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

130.3 Arda Güler - Real Madrid

130 Pedri - Barcelona

127.5 Julián Álvarez - Atletico Madrid

125.9 Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa

124.1 Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool

121 Kenan Yildiz - Juventus

120.5 Nick Woltemade - Newcastle

118.9 Estêvão - Chelsea

115.8 Cole Palmer - Chelsea

109.6 Pau Cubarsí - Barcelona

109.6 Lautaro Martínez - Inter

108.3 Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid

103.7 Enzo Fernández - Chelsea

101 Rayan Cherki - Manchester City

100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

100.5 João Pedro - Chelsea

100.3 Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

98.5 Moisés Caicedo - Chelsea

95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal

95.3 Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City

95 Alexander Isak - Liverpool

94.4 Viktor Gyökeres - Arsenal

94.3 Franco Mastantuono - Real Madrid

93 Xavi Simons - Tottenham

92.8 Rasmus Højlund - Napoli

91.5 Savinho - Manchester City

92 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain

90.8 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

90.5 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

90.3 Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid

90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City

90.2 Bradley Barcola - Paris Saint-Germain

88.1 Pablo Barrios - Atletico Madrid

87.7 Fermín López - Barcelona

86.9 Warren Zaïre-Emery - Paris Saint-Germain

86.5 Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain

85.3 Luis Díaz - Bayern Munich

85.2 Vitor Roque - Palmeiras

85.1 Yankuba Minteh - Brighton

84.9 Jérémy Doku - Manchester City

84.8 Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United

84.8 Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain

84.8 Myles Lewis-Skelly - Arsenal

84.3 Pedro Neto - Chelsea

83.5 Aleksandar Pavlovic - Bayern Munich

82 Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea

81.9 Declan Rice - Arsenal

81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

80 Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid

76.1 Noni Madueke - Arsenal

76.1 Tijjani Reijnders - Manchester City

76 Piero Hincapié - Arsenal

75.7 Samu Aghehowa - Porto

75.6 Ethan Nwaneri - Arsenal

75.5 Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

75.3 Álvaro Carreras - Real Madrid

75 Francesco Pio Esposito - Inter

74.7 Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City

74.3 Giuliano Simeone - Atletico Madrid

74.2 Yéremy Pino - Crystal Palace

73.7 Rodrygo - Real Madrid

73.1 Nicolas Jackson - Bayern Munich

72.9 Milos Kerkez - Liverpool

71.5 Phil Foden - Manchester City

70.5 Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

70.6 Willian Pacho - Paris Saint-Germain

70.5 Levi Colwill - Chelsea

70.4 Lucas Bergvall - Tottenham

70.2 Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

70.1 Geovany Quenda - Sporting CP

69.7 Illia Zabarnyi - Paris Saint-Germain

69.4 Carlos Baleba - Brighton

68.9 Anthony Gordon - Newcastle

68.5 Mathys Tel - Tottenham

67.9 Malick Thiaw - Newcastle

66.9 Jonathan Burkardt - Eintracht Frankurt

66.2 Eberechi Eze - Arsenal

65.9 Martín Zubimendi - Arsenal

65.9 Eric García - Barcelona

65.9 Raphinha - Barcelona

65.8 Diego Gómez - Brighton

65.6 Antonio Nusa - RB Leipzig

65.2 Raúl Asencio - Real Madrid

64.6 Amadou Onana - Aston Villa

64.4 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

64.1 Rodrigo Mora - Porto

64 Mason Greenwood - Marseille

63.7 Jules Koundé - Barcelona

63.7 Dango Ouattara - Brentford

63.1 Nico González - Manchester City

62.8 Alejandro Balde - Barcelona

62 Alessandro Bastoni - Inter

Top Premier League players: Estimated transfer value

Getty

These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.

255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

135.8 Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

125.9 Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa

124.1 Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool

120.5 Nick Woltemade - Newcastle United

118.9 Estêvão - Chelsea

115.8 Cole Palmer - Chelsea

103.7 Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea

101 Rayan Cherki - Manchester City

100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

100.5 Joao Pedro - Chelsea

100.3 Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

98.5 Moises Caicedo - Chelsea

95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal

95.3 Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City

95 Alexander Isak - Liverpool

94.4 Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal

93 Xavi Simons - Tottenham Hotspur

91.5 Savinho - Manchester City

90.5 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City

85.1 Yankubah Minteh - Brighton

84.9 - Jeremy Doku - Manchester City

84.8 Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United

84.8 Myles Lewis-Skelley - Arsenal

84.3 Pedro Neto - Chelsea

82 Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea

81.9 Declan Rice - Arsenal

81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

Top players in each position: Estimated transfer value

These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.

Goalkeeper

81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City

Centre-back

190.6 Pau Cubarsi - Barcelona

108.3 Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid

95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal

Full-back

90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City

86.9 Warren Zaïre-Emery - Paris Saint-Germain

86.5 Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain

Defensive midfield

130 Pedri - Barcelona

103.7 Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea

100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool

Attacking midfield

153.1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

135.8 - Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

130.6 João Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

Winger

343.1 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

136.9 Michael Olise - Bayern Munich

134.6 Desire Doué - Paris Saint-Germain

Striker

255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

201.3 Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid

127.5 Julián Álvarez - Atletico Madrid

How are the transfer valuations estimated?

The Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies names the following criteria among their statistical model for estimating footballers' valuations:

Clubs' characteristics (both releasing and engaging) Time (season or year of the transfer, etc.) Labor (contract length, previous fees, etc.) Performance (goals, minutes, etc.); Player's characteristics (age, position, etc.) Popularity (press, social media, etc.)