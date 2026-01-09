£298m for Lamine Yamal? The top 100 most valuable players, and where Premier League stars rank

Lamine Yamal has edged Erling Haaland as the world's most valuable footballer, according to a research group.
Barcelona's Yamal is valued at £298 million ($399m), while Manchester City's Haaland is worth £221m ($297m), according to a list of the top 100 most valuable footballers from the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies.
Here's the list of the top 100, and a list of the Premier League's most valuable players...
Top 100 players in the world: Estimated transfer value
These estimated valuations are according to the CIES Football Observatory's statistical model, and the currency is in Euros. Each number represents millions.
343.1 Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
255.1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City
201.3 Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid
153.1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
136.9 Michael Olise - Bayern Munich
135.8 Florian Wirtz - Liverpool
134.6 Désiré Doué - Paris Saint-Germain
130.6 João Neves - Paris Saint-Germain
130.3 Arda Güler - Real Madrid
130 Pedri - Barcelona
127.5 Julián Álvarez - Atletico Madrid
125.9 Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa
124.1 Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool
121 Kenan Yildiz - Juventus
120.5 Nick Woltemade - Newcastle
115.8 Cole Palmer - Chelsea
109.6 Pau Cubarsí - Barcelona
109.6 Lautaro Martínez - Inter
108.3 Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid
103.7 Enzo Fernández - Chelsea
101 Rayan Cherki - Manchester City
100.6 Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool
100.5 João Pedro - Chelsea
100.3 Cody Gakpo - Liverpool
98.5 Moisés Caicedo - Chelsea
95.6 William Saliba - Arsenal
95.3 Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City
95 Alexander Isak - Liverpool
94.4 Viktor Gyökeres - Arsenal
94.3 Franco Mastantuono - Real Madrid
93 Xavi Simons - Tottenham
92.8 Rasmus Højlund - Napoli
91.5 Savinho - Manchester City
92 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain
90.8 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich
90.5 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool
90.3 Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid
90.3 Nico O'Reilly - Manchester City
90.2 Bradley Barcola - Paris Saint-Germain
88.1 Pablo Barrios - Atletico Madrid
87.7 Fermín López - Barcelona
86.9 Warren Zaïre-Emery - Paris Saint-Germain
86.5 Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain
85.3 Luis Díaz - Bayern Munich
85.2 Vitor Roque - Palmeiras
85.1 Yankuba Minteh - Brighton
84.9 Jérémy Doku - Manchester City
84.8 Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United
84.8 Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain
84.8 Myles Lewis-Skelly - Arsenal
84.3 Pedro Neto - Chelsea
83.5 Aleksandar Pavlovic - Bayern Munich
82 Alejandro Garnacho - Chelsea
81.9 Declan Rice - Arsenal
81.4 Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City
80 Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid
76.1 Noni Madueke - Arsenal
76.1 Tijjani Reijnders - Manchester City
76 Piero Hincapié - Arsenal
75.7 Samu Aghehowa - Porto
75.6 Ethan Nwaneri - Arsenal
75.5 Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
75.3 Álvaro Carreras - Real Madrid
75 Francesco Pio Esposito - Inter
74.7 Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City
74.3 Giuliano Simeone - Atletico Madrid
74.2 Yéremy Pino - Crystal Palace
73.7 Rodrygo - Real Madrid
73.1 Nicolas Jackson - Bayern Munich
72.9 Milos Kerkez - Liverpool
71.5 Phil Foden - Manchester City
70.5 Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
70.6 Willian Pacho - Paris Saint-Germain
70.5 Levi Colwill - Chelsea
70.4 Lucas Bergvall - Tottenham
70.2 Federico Valverde - Real Madrid
70.1 Geovany Quenda - Sporting CP
69.7 Illia Zabarnyi - Paris Saint-Germain
69.4 Carlos Baleba - Brighton
68.9 Anthony Gordon - Newcastle
68.5 Mathys Tel - Tottenham
67.9 Malick Thiaw - Newcastle
66.9 Jonathan Burkardt - Eintracht Frankurt
66.2 Eberechi Eze - Arsenal
65.9 Martín Zubimendi - Arsenal
65.9 Eric García - Barcelona
65.9 Raphinha - Barcelona
65.8 Diego Gómez - Brighton
65.6 Antonio Nusa - RB Leipzig
65.2 Raúl Asencio - Real Madrid
64.6 Amadou Onana - Aston Villa
64.4 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid
64.1 Rodrigo Mora - Porto
64 Mason Greenwood - Marseille
63.7 Jules Koundé - Barcelona
63.7 Dango Ouattara - Brentford
63.1 Nico González - Manchester City
62.8 Alejandro Balde - Barcelona
62 Alessandro Bastoni - Inter
How are the transfer valuations estimated?
The Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies names the following criteria among their statistical model for estimating footballers' valuations:
Clubs' characteristics (both releasing and engaging) Time (season or year of the transfer, etc.) Labor (contract length, previous fees, etc.) Performance (goals, minutes, etc.); Player's characteristics (age, position, etc.) Popularity (press, social media, etc.)