Vinícius Jr. taunts Diego Simeone after Real Madrid, Atlético clash

Steve Nicol talks about Diego Simeone's words towards Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid. (0:49)

Nicol on Simeone's words to Vinicius: He has to 'show some respect' (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior taunted Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone on social media after their clash at the Spanish Supercopa, commenting "you've lost another knockout tie" on a post featuring video of the incident.

Real Madrid beat Atlético 2-1 in Thursday's semifinal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to book their place in Sunday's final against Barcelona, but post-match discussion was dominated by Simeone's clash with Vinícius.

TV cameras first picked up the pair debating an Atletico penalty appeal in the first half, before Simeone appeared to repeatedly tell Vinicius that Real "were going to get rid of him."

Simeone and Vinícius were later both shown yellow cards after exchanging words as the Brazil international was substituted late in the game, with Real coach Xabi Alonso and other coaching staff having to intervene.

After the game, Simeone refused to discuss the incident, saying he "couldn't remember" what had been said, while Alonso criticised his counterpart's behaviour, saying he "didn't like" what had happened, and that "not anything goes."

Later, Vinícius commented "you've lost another knockout tie," on an Instagram reel of the touchline fracas, posted by the journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Vinícius Júnior was involved in several exchanges with Diego Simeone during Real Madrid's game with Atleti in the Supercopa on Thursday. Getty Images

Vinícius is in a difficult run of form -- having now gone 16 consecutive games in all competitions without scoring a goal -- and ESPN has reported that talks over a new contract at Madrid remain stalled, with his current deal up in 2027.

On the pitch, Federico Valverde put Madrid in front with an early free kick and Rodrygo made it 2-0, before Alexander Sørloth reduced the deficit.

- Xabi slams Simeone shouts at Vini: 'Didn't like it'

- Valverde stunner helps Real Madrid to Super Cup derby win

- Bellingham rebuffs 'fabricated' dressing room unrest reports

"I don't have anything to say," Simeone told Movistar when asked what he'd said to Vinicius.

"Things that happen on the pitch stay on the pitch," he said, before later adding in a news conference that "I don't remember ... I have a bad memory."

"I didn't like it," Alonso said, when asked about Simeone's behaviour. "Those things cross a line in terms of respect of a colleague ... What he said isn't an example of a good sportsman. There's a limit."