Man City beat 'many clubs' to Antoine Semenyo signing - Pep Guardiola

Antoine Semenyo speaks for the first time after signing for Manchester City from Bournemouth. (2:03)

Semenyo: Signing for Manchester City will take my game to 'the next level' (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City beat off competition from "many clubs" to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

City sealed a £64 million ($84m) deal for the winger on Friday. The 26-year-old is set to be in the squad for the FA Cup third round tie against Exeter City on Saturday.

- Hamilton: Why Man City moved fast to sign Antoine Semenyo

He could make his Premier League debut against Manchester United next weekend. United were one of the clubs also interested in Semenyo along with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal.

"Many clubs wanted him and he decided to join us so all I can say is thanks to him," Guardiola said.

"We are very pleased. [For] a long time, we follow him.

"Everybody knows the qualities. He was extraordinary at Bournemouth and he can play on both sides, right and left. He can play as a striker as well with his pace. He knows the Premier League."

As well as Semenyo, City have also been linked with a January move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi.

The England international is out of contract at Crystal Palace in the summer and City have been left short of centre-backs after injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones.

- O'Hanlon: Ranking Premier League transfer needs for top clubs in January

- Transfer rumors, news: Man City still keen on Guéhi move

- PL Jan transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

Guehi, who came close to a move to Liverpool in the summer, has been linked with a host of clubs.

Guardiola, however, refused to be drawn on whether Semenyo could be followed through the door by another addition before the transfer deadline.

"I don't know, I cannot answer that question," he said.