Liam Rosenior 'not arrogant,' but ready for Chelsea challenge

Liam Rosenior has admitted he faces a challenge to win over Chelsea fans as head coach but insisted the club's potential is "limitless" and vowed: "I'm not arrogant, I'm very good at what I do."

The 41-year-old will take charge of his first game in Saturday's FA Cup third round trip to Charlton Athletic after signing a six-year contract to replace Enzo Maresca.

Following Maresca's departure, Chelsea supporters chanted against the club's owner BlueCo during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham and fans are planning a formal protest before their next Premier League game, against Brentford on Jan. 17.

Rosenior is the fifth permanent head coach since BlueCo took charge of the club in 2022 and he told media on Friday: "I think at a club of this stature, the fans want success and they have every right to want success now.

"The club is ingrained in the history of winning trophies, especially recent history. Winning titles, winning the Champions League and the fans should have those demands and those standards.

"My job, to win over the fans, I have to win games of football. To win over the fans, they need to see a team that represents them. I know this area well, I was born not far up the road [in Wandsworth]. It's about hard work, determination and spirit. I remember playing at Stamford Bridge when Jose Mourinho's team were at their very best and it was so difficult physically.

"We're trying to build things here in a different way. I'm very, very confident that in time we will show people why we have done it in this way. My job is to move it forward and get to a place where teams really fear coming to Stamford Bridge."

Rosenior managed Derby County on an interim basis before two years at Hull City and an 18-month stint at another BlueCo-owned club, Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Reflecting on his step up to a top Premier League club, he said: "You don't limit your ambitions. I'm not arrogant, I'm good at what I do. In every job I've worked, whether it was as an interim, as an assistant, a head coach or a manager or whatever you want to call it, relative to the group I've worked with, I've been successful.

"So for me, I've always wanted to be at a club like this. But it is not about just being here. It is about being successful. It is the beginning for me. I'm going to give it everything.

"Nobody can guarantee wins or success. But at the same time, I've worked very, very hard for a long time to try and put myself in a position where I could be successful.

"I've said to the players, focus on winning the next game. That's how we go on a run. The talent we have, the engagement to something new, there's really positive signs. The potential for this club is limitless, and I won't limit limitlessness.

"When I went in at Strasbourg I was a joke in the media and they said that my team would finish last. I was a nobody from England and we finished three points off the Champions League places. The noise is just noise.

"I am not promising it, but I am working towards it and I believe strongly we can be very successful here."

Chelsea parted company with Maresca last week after hinting at frustrations over apparent interference in his decision-making from senior figures at the club.

Rosenior has experience of BlueCo's operating practices but denied he would be a 'yes man' for the ownership.

"I don't think it is possible to ever be in this job and not be your own man," Rosenior said. "People will see through you straight away.

"I will make the decisions at this football club, that is why I have been brought in. I understand, I am not an alien. I know what is being said. But there is no way you can be successful as a manager if you don't make the decisions for yourself.

"The great thing for me is that I have experience of working in the set up. The guys have been nothing but supportive of me in Strasbourg."