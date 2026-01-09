Bukayo Saka to sign new five-year deal at Arsenal - sources

Frank Leboeuf discusses why Arsenal's goalless draw to Liverpool won't affect their advantage in the Premier League title race. (0:39)

Arsenal have agreed the framework of a new long-term contract with Bukayo Saka, sources have told ESPN.

Both parties have been confident for several months that the 24-year-old would commit his future to the club and sources have indicated those negotiations are nearing a positive conclusion.

An agreement is yet to be finalised and Arsenal declined to comment when contacted by ESPN. But sources have indicated that Saka is expected to sign a five-year deal which will make him one of -- if not the -- highest earner at the club.

Kai Havertz is widely regarded as the Gunners' best-paid player on £280,000-a-week ($375,300).

Arsenal have been keen to tie down their leading talent on long-term deals with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all rewarded with improved terms last year.

Saka, who came through the club's Hale End academy, is one of Arsenal's most influential players and has captained the side on multiple occasions, amassing seven goals and six assists in 27 appearance this term.

Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new five year-deal at Arsenal. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Speaking in September, manager Mikel Arteta said of Saka's contract situation: "I would love that [if he signed a new deal].

"From everything that I know, again he's a player that is extremely happy and proud to be [here] and to have the role that he has in the football club.

"He's been developing in a natural way like they always do. Everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us so hopefully we can do it."

Arsenal are expected to turn their attentions next to Declan Rice, who has two-and-a-half years left on his remaining deal, with the option of an additional 12 months.