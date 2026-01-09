Darren Fletcher in the dark over Man United plans: 'No conversations'

Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf discuss why Ole Gunnar Solskjær's return to Manchester United would make sense for the club. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Darren Fletcher has said he's in the dark over Manchester United's plans for his future as he prepares to take charge of his second game as caretaker boss.

Fletcher was on the touchline for the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday following Ruben Amorim's sacking.

He will lead the team again when Brighton visit Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday, but the 41-year-old has revealed there have been "no conversations" about what happens beyond that.

United are still discussing potential candidates to take the job until the summer including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"I speak to Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox], that's how the processes work," Fletcher said.

"For me, I've been focusing on the job at hand, preparing the team for these two games. There's been no thoughts or conversations about my future.

Darren Fletcher took charge of his first game as caretaker boss against Burnley on Wednesday. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"Honestly, the people in Jason and Omar have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team, prepare the team, and that's what I've been doing."

Fletcher is expecting to have the same squad available to face Brighton as he did against Burnley.

- Man United fan group label club 'laughing stock,' plan protest

- Roy Keane calls for Eddie Howe to get Man United job

- Benjamin Sesko: 'Great things' coming to Man United, amid manager talks

The game has been deemed too soon for the reintroduction of either Bryan Mbeumo or Noussair Mazraoui, one of which will be knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations when Cameroon face Morocco on Friday.

After the draw at Burnley, United are looking for their first win since Boxing Day.

Fletcher, however, feels the result at Turf Moor might have been better had Kyle Walker been sent off for an apparent stamp on Patrick Dorgu.

"It didn't look great from Walker's point of view, but I like Kyle and I know him as a person, so I hope the intent was to get the ball," Fletcher added.

"For me personally, I think VAR should have looked at it. They looked at the goal which was disallowed, which was ridiculous, so they should have been looking at that for me.

"Those two situations probably were massive influences on the game the other night, so it shows you how influential it can be."