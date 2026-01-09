2026 FIFA Men's World Cup stadium list: Facts, historic games

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 FIFA men's World Cup is the first edition of the tournament to be hosted by three countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada. Each country has hosted a World Cup previously. The United States hosted the men's World Cup in 1994 and the women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003. Mexico hosted the men's World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Canada hosted the women's World Cup in 2015.

The 2026 FIFA men's World Cup will play games at 16 different stadiums. Eleven stadiums in the United States, three stadiums in Mexico and two stadiums in Canada.

Here are the venues hosting 2026 men's World Cup games:

United States

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas (Dallas)

Capacity: 24,000

Opened: May 27, 2009

2026 World Cup games: AT&T Stadium will host nine matches - the most matches hosted by any venue at the tournament. These matches include including reigning World Cup champion Argentina's second and final group stage matches, two round of 32 matches, one round of 16 match and a semifinal match.

Previous World Cup events: AT&T Stadium was not open to host matches in 1994, 1999, or 2003. In 1999 the Cotton Bowl hosted six matches, including Brazil defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Dallas also saw three of the best goals scored at the 1994 men's World Cup - Germany's Jürgen Klinsmann goal against South Korea in the group stage, Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Ghesheyan goal against Sweden in the Round of 16 and Brazil's Branco game-winning goal against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J. (New York)

Capacity: 82,500

Opened: April 10, 2010

2026 World Cup games: MetLife Stadium will host eight matches, most notably the 2026 men's World Cup final on July 19. This stadium will also host games including Brazil, France, Germany and England in the group stage.

Previous World Cup events: MetLife Stadium was not open to host World Cup matches in 1994, 1999, or 2003. East Rutherford, NJ (New York, NY) hosted seven games in the 1994 men's World Cup and 4 games in the 1999 women's World Cup. The games at Giants Stadium included the 1994 semifinals in which Italy defeated Bulgaria 2-1 and the best goal of the 1994 men's World Cup was scored by Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov against Mexico. The USWNT began the 1999 women's World Cup at Giants Stadium with a 3-0 win over Denmark.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta

Capacity: 75,000

Opened: Aug. 26, 2017

2026 World Cup games: Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host eight matches, including one match in the round of 32, one match in the round of 16 and one of the semifinals.

Previous World Cup events: There were no matches played in Atlanta at the men's World Cup in 1994 or the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.

Capacity: 73,000

Opened: Aug. 12, 1972

2026 World Cup games: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host six matches, most notably reigning World Cup Champion Argentina's group stage opener against Algeria. There will be one round of 32 and one quarterfinal match played there as well.

Previous World Cup events: There were no matches played in Kansas City at the men's World Cup in 1994 or the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003.

NRG Stadium - Houston

Capacity: 72,000

Opened: Aug. 24, 2002

2026 World Cup games: NRG Stadium will host seven matches, including two of Portugal's group stage matches, one round of 32 match and one round of 16 match.

Previous World Cup events: There were no matches played in Houston at the men's World Cup in 1994 or the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003.

Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, Calif. (San Francisco)

Capacity: 71,000

Opened: July 17, 2014

2026 World Cup games: Levi's Stadium will host six matches, including two midnight ET matches and one Round of 32 match.

Previous World Cup events: Levi's Stadium was not open to host matches at the men's World Cup in 1994 or the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003. Six matches were played in San Francisco, CA at the men's World Cup in 1994 and one match was played there at the women's World Cup in 1999 - the semifinal in which the USWNT defeated Brazil 2-0.

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, Calif. (Los Angeles)

Capacity: 70,000

Opened: Sept. 8, 2020

2026 World Cup games: SoFi Stadium will host eight matches, including the USMNT opening and final group stage matches. It will also host two round of 32 matches and one quarterfinal match.

Previous World Cup events: SoFi Stadium was not open to host matches at the 1994 men's World Cup of the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003. The Los Angeles area hosted three World Cup Final matches. The Rose Bowl hosted the men's Final between Brazil and Italy in 1994, in which Brazil won on penalties after Roberto Baggio's missed penalty and the women's Final in 1999 in which the USWNT defeated China on penalties courtesy of Brandi Chastain's winning penalty and iconic celebration. The 2003 women's World Cup Final was played at the Home Depot Center where Germany defeated Sweden to win their first World Cup. Los Angeles has hosted the greatest number of World Cup matches out of any US location in 1994, 1999 and 2003 (18).

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

Capacity: 69,000

Opened: Aug. 3, 2003

2026 World Cup games: Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches, including Brazil and France group stage matches.

Previous World Cup events: Lincoln Financial Field hosted six matches at the women's World Cup in 2003, most notably the third-place match in which the USWNT defeated Canada 5-0.

Lumen Field - Seattle

Capacity: 69,000

Opened: July 28, 2002

2026 World Cup Games: Lumen Field will host six matches, including the USMNT second group stage match against Australia. It will also host one match in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16.

Previous World Cup Events: There were no matches played in Seattle at the men's World Cup in 1994 or the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003.

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass. (Boston)

Capacity: 65,000

Opened: May 11, 2002

2026 World Cup games: Gillette Stadium will host seven matches, including two of Scotland's group stage matches and one round of 32 match and one quarterfinal match.

Previous World Cup events: Boston hosted six matches at the men's World Cup in 1994, including two knockout round wins for Italy against Nigeria in the round of 16 and Spain in the quarterfinals. Boston was the last venue to see Diego Maradona's last World Cup goal, an iconic left-footed strike to the top corner against Greece in the group stage. Boston hosted 9 matches across the 1999 and 2003 women's World Cups, including the 1999 semifinals in which China defeated Norway 5-0.

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami)

Capacity: 65,000

Opened: August 16, 1987

2026 World Cup games: Hard Rock Stadium will host seven matches, including group stage matches involving Brazil and Portugal. There will be three knockout round matches played in Miami - one round of 32 match, one quarterfinal match and the third-place match.

Previous World Cup events: There were no matches played in Miami at the men's World Cup in 1994 or the women's World Cup in 1999 or 2003.

Mexico

Estadio Banorte - Mexico City (formerly Estadio Azteca)

Capacity: 83,000

Opened: May 29, 1966

2026 World Cup games: Estadio Banorte is hosting five matches, including the opening match of the 2026 World Cup between Mexico and South Africa, along with Mexico's final group stage match, one match in the round of 32 and one match in the round of 16.

Previous World Cup events: Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, was the first stadium to host the World Cup Final twice. In 1970 Brazil defeated Italy 4-1, capped off by the goal of the tournament from Brazil's Carlos Alberto. In 1986 Argentina lifted the trophy after beating West Germany 3-2. Two of the most iconic moments in World Cup history happened at Estadio Banorte, Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century" goals against England in the quarterfinals.

Estadio BBVA - Monterrey, Mexico

Capacity: 53,500

Opened: Aug. 2, 2015

2026 World Cup games: Estadio BBVA will host four matches, including one round of 32 match.

Previous World Cup events: Estadio BBVA was not open to host matches in the men's World Cups in 1970 or 1986. Some notable World game games to be played in Monterrey, Mexico include the quarterfinal match between Mexico and West Germany in which West Germany advanced via penalties. This was the last time Mexico advanced past the round of 16 to play in a quarterfinal match at the World Cup.

Estadio Akron - Guadalajara, Mexico

Capacity: 48,000

Opened: July 30, 2010

2026 World Cup games: Estadio Akron will host four matches in the group stage, including Mexico's second group stage match against South Korea.

Previous World Cup events: Estadio Akron was not open to host matches in the men's World Cups in 1970 or 1986. Some notable World Cup games to be played in Guadalajara, Mexico include the 1970 semifinals in which Brazil defeated Uruguay 3-1 on way to winning the title and the 1986 semifinals where West Germany defeated France 2-0.

Canada

BC Place - Vancouver, Canada

Capacity: 54,000

Opened: June 19, 1983

2026 World Cup games: BC place will host seven matches, including Canada's second and final group stage match and one match in the round of 32 and one match in the Round of 16.

Previous World Cup events: BC Place hosted nine matches at the 2015 women's World Cup, including the final in which the USWNT defeated Japan 5-2 behind Carli Lloyd's first half hat-trick, capped off by her goal from the halfway line.

BMO Field - Toronto

Capacity: 45,000

Opened: April 28, 2007

2026 World Cup games: BMO Field will host six matches, including Canada's group stage opener and one round of 32 match.

Previous World Cup events: BMO Field did not host any matches at the 2015 women's World Cup.

