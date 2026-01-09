Liverpool sign Senegal U17 World Cup defender Mor Ndiaye

Frank Leboeuf discusses why Arsenal's goalless draw to Liverpool won't affect their advantage in the Premier League title race. (0:39)

Liverpool have announced the signing of Senegalese defender Mor Talla Ndiaye.

The 18-year-old joins from Senegalese club Amitie FC for a reported fee of around £1 million ($1.3m).

Ndiaye represented Senegal at the under-17 World Cup in Qatar last year, and made four appearances in their run to the round of 32.

Mor Talla Ndiaye represented Senegal at the U17 World Cup. Getty

While he will initially join Liverpool's U21 outfit, Ndiaye could in the future provide competition to the club's senior central defenders, including Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez.

Another teenage defender recently signed by Liverpool, Giovanni Leoni, is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL on his debut for the club in September.