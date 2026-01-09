San Diego FC working on exit of Mexico star 'Chucky' Lozano

Open Extended Reactions

San Diego FC said Friday that they were working on the exit of Mexico star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano after just one season with the MLS club.

"We have communicated with Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward," San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps told reporters.

"That was not a decision that was taken lightly. That was something that was well talked through from owners down to leadership down to myself and [coach Mikey Varas], and has been communicated with the rest of the group.

- Lozano apologizes after reported altercation

- Sounders' Vargas rejects Liga MX, targets Europe

"So we're working with him and his representatives to find the best solution and the best environment for him moving forward."

Signed as the expansion team's first-ever designated player ahead of the 2025 season, the winger joined San Diego from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract through the end of 2028 with two option years.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano played in San Diego's Western Conference final defeat to Vancouver in November. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lozano was the fifth-highest earner in MLS last year, with guaranteed compensation of $7.6 million, making any transfer potentially difficult.

"At the moment, we're open to anything," said Heaps regarding whether the club was seeking a permanent transfer or loan for the former Serie A title winner at Napoli.

"We believe that a sale is the best for all parties. Look, we really appreciate Hirving's contributions, what he was able to contribute last year, but as the season went on, I think from a style-of-play fit, as well as an environment, we think that it's best for both parties to find a new solution."

The exit of Lozano, 30, would close out a disappointing end to his short tenure that showed signs of tension between the player and management last fall.

Ahead of San Diego's first playoff appearance in October, he was dropped from the team's gameday roster for two matches following reports of a verbal altercation in the locker room.

Lozano apologized on social media and returned to the gameday roster during the playoffs, but was left out of the starting XI in the last three postseason matches for the MLS Western Conference finalists.

"There's no one moment that you can pinpoint," said Heaps of whether the incident impacted the club's decision. "It was more a wholly collective decision that we made on behalf of the group. And again, we're looking at not only short-term success but also long term how this club is built for the future."

In his first year in MLS, Lozano has nine goals and 10 assists across 27 appearances.

The uncertainty at club level is a potential disruption to Lozano's preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with Mexico's opening game against South Africa in Mexico City just five months away.

Currently a rotational starter for Mexico, Lozano will need to hit the ground running at a new club to chase not only a place in the XI for this summer's tournament but also possibly a place in the roster altogether.