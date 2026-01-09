Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson hailed their "special" FA Cup giant-killing triumph over the Premier League's Nottingham Forest and expressed his delight that the Welsh club's movie star owner Ryan Reynolds was there to see it.

Wrexham won 4-3 on penalties to reach the fourth round of the competition after drawing 3-3, having led 2-0 and 3-1 in a thrilling tie.

"I had a chat with him before the game and it was great to see him over here with his family," manager Parkinson told a news conference about the "Deadpool" actor.

"I think Ryan's mum was here tonight, which was for the first time. So it's really special and I hope they've enjoyed the night.

"I'm sure that on the flight back home tonight, they'll be having a few glasses of wine to celebrate."

Ryan Reynolds was in attendance for Wrexham's upset FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

Friday's win over last season's FA Cup semifinalists was another memorable chapter in the rise of Wrexham, which was bought in 2021 by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob Mac.

The stars have overseen Wrexham's rapid ascent and watched three consecutive promotions. The club sits ninth in the second-tier Championship, and Friday's win was its fifth in a row in all competitions.

Wrexham have engineered many famous FA Cup upsets over the years with Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United among their victims, but this was the first time they had beaten top-tier opposition in the competition for 26 years.

"I always want us to acquit ourselves well when these big days come and I felt we did," Parkinson told ESPN. "Unlucky not to win in normal time and I felt it deflated us like it's naturally going to happen.

"We went into extra time and there was a feeling of acceptance almost in the ground and in the team and we had to raise ourselves again.

"And credit to the lads for the character, because after the Christmas period to go into extra time against a Premier League team is one almighty effort, from both sides, but from us in particular playing against a team of the pedigree of Nottingham Forest."

Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone scored in the space of three first-half minutes to give Wrexham a 2-0 interval lead at STōK Cae Ras.

Igor Jesus replied for Forest before Dominic Hyam restored the Red Dragons' two-goal lead.

Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi took the tie into extra time with two classy finishes, the second in the 89th minute, but goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo proved the Wrexham hero with brilliant shootout stops from Jesus and Omari Hutchinson.

"The manager spoke to us before the game, told us about the history of the club and how we're able to beat teams who are way above us," a jubilant Okonkwo said. "It was amazing to win the game in the end. We just have to enjoy the moment."

The FA Cup kicked off in August with 446 clubs dreaming of a place in the famous final at Wembley Stadium, but teams from the top two tiers enter only at this third round.

Information from PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.