Darren Fletcher urges Manchester United to contend for FA Cup glory

Open Extended Reactions

Interim boss Darren Fletcher says Manchester United must give their all to win the FA Cup as the managerless side look to make amends for missing out on Europe and their Grimsby humiliation.

The Red Devils are in process of appointing a caretaker manager for the remainder of the season having called time on Ruben Amorim's patchy 14-month reign on Monday.

August's Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby was comfortably the lowest moment of the former United head coach's reign, while last May's loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final was the most damaging.

That Bilbao defeat means the Old Trafford club are spending a first season out of continental competition since 2014/15, increasing the importance of a successful FA Cup run.

Interim United boss Fletcher said ahead of Sunday's third-round tie against Brighton: "It's an important competition and Manchester United is about winning trophies.

"I think we've had good success in the competition in recent years - won it a couple years ago, lost in a final.

"It's an amazing competition. It's the first trophy that I won as a player. It's a special tournament.

"With the season so far - not in Europe, out of the League Cup, Premier League obviously - the FA Cup's a trophy that we should be vying to win and giving ourselves every opportunity to win."

United enter the FA Cup sat seventh in the Premier League and within three points of the final guaranteed Champions League spot, as the club considers who to lead them through the remainder of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are the frontrunners for the post, but Fletcher and Ruud van Nistelrooy are also in the frame.

Solskjaer was set for face-to-face talks with club chiefs on Saturday, the Press Association understands, while Carrick met with the United hierarchy earlier in the week.

Whoever takes charge will be bolstered by an improved number of options as the Africa Cup of Nations soon comes to an end and injuries begin to ease.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo returned to the squad for Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Burnley, with the latter coming off the bench after recovering from a calf complaint.

- Man United fan group label club 'laughing stock,' plan protest

- Roy Keane calls for Eddie Howe to get Man United job

- Benjamin Sesko: 'Great things' coming to Man United, amid manager talks

The 20-year-old has been frustrated this season by a lack of game-time, with Amorim failing to hand him a single Premier League start in a campaign that began with his request to leave on loan being blocked.

"He seems in a good place - Kobbie doesn't give you much, so you wouldn't know if he was in a good place or not so good," Fletcher said with a laugh. "He's like that. That's his natural way.

"But I know him well and I've known him for a long time. I've seen him around throughout the season and I've had conversations with him in general, but he's in a good place.

"I know Kobbie and I think he knows me and he knows (interim first-team coach) Travis Binnion, so he's comfortable with his environment, he's in a good place, he's trained well."