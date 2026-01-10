Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal want Newcastle's Livramento

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have their eye on Newcastle defender Tino Livramento, and Ousmane Dembélé is going to reject a new contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

TOP STORIES

- San Diego working on exit of Mexico star Lozano

- Man City confirm Semenyo signing in $84m deal

- Sources: Saka to sign new five-year deal at Arsenal

Tino Livramento is subject to interest from both Arsenal and Man City. Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are plotting to sign Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento next summer, according to The Sun. Manchester City are also reported to be monitoring the 23-year-old, although it remains to be seen how concrete their interest is. Livramento is entering the final two years of his deal at Newcastle, with the club set to prioritise extending that in the coming months. A £60m valuation has previously been mooted for the England international, who is likely to feature at this summer's World Cup.

- England midfielder Georgia Stanway will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, she has announced. Stanway, who has 87 England caps, joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2022 and has won three league titles in Germany, as well as two European Championships with the Lionesses. "The decision to leave was incredibly difficult. I definitely didn't make it lightly. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've been able to develop enormously as both a player and a person."

- Aston Villa are exploring the idea of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher this month, TalkSPORT has revealed. The former Chelsea star would welcome a return to the Premier League, having started just four La Liga games so far this season. Villa are open to the idea of signing him on loan with a future permanent transfer clause, a deal that would satisfy any short-term PSR concerns. Gallagher has been in Madrid since the summer of 2024 and has almost four years remaining on his current deal.

- Marcus Rashford has already informed Barcelona of his desire to stay at the club beyond this season, according to Fabrizio Romano. While no formal agreement between the two parties is in place just yet, Barca are said to be "very happy" with the England international's contributions. The Catalan giants have the option to sign Rashford permanently from Manchester United for around €30m this summer.

- Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé is set to reject Paris Saint-Germain's contract extension offer, as per Footmercato. Despite being offered a new deal which would see him earn €30m per year, the forward is holding out for double that amount. Dembélé, 28, is entering the final two years of his current PSG contract this summer, which may draw the attention of clubs around Europe.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:38 Guardiola: Semenyo chose Manchester City after interest from 'many clubs' Pep Guardiola talks about Antoine Semenyo's decision to join Manchester City from Bournemouth.

- Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 25, has reached an agreement in principle to extend his contract at Liverpool, rejecting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (CaughtOffside)

- Atalanta forward Daniel Maldini is a January option for Juventus. The Italy international is viewed as a potential back-up for Kenan Yıldız. (Matteo Moretto)

- Rangers have enquired about the possibility of signing Sunderland duo Dan Neil and Romaine Mundle. Sunderland are open to letting the latter leave on loan this month, with Espanyol and Club Brugge also keen. (Sky Sports)

- Everton are tracking Genoa's Brook Norton-Cuffy and Bologna's Emil Holm as they target a new right-back signing. A new winter arrival would likely see Nathan Patterson leave the club on loan. (Sky Sports)

- Al Hilal are closing in on a deal to sign former Arsenal defender Pablo Marí in a €2m deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Scottish wonderkid Keir McMeekin from Hearts. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Stuttgart striker Jovan Milošević is on the verge of joining Werder Bremen on loan until the end of the season, with a medical set to take place this weekend. (Sky Germany)

- Atlanta United are advancing on a deal to acquire left-back Elías Báez from San Lorenzo for a fee in the region of $3 million. (Tom Bogert)

- Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino are all on Manchester United's managerial shortlist to replace Ruben Amorim. (Daily Mirror)