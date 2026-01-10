England's Georgia Stanway to leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Open Extended Reactions

England midfielder Georgia Stanway is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Stanway, who has 87 England caps, joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2022 and has won three league titles in Germany, as well as two European Championships with the Lionesses.

The 27-year-old is permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club this month and a potential Women's Super League return has been suggested.

"I am incredibly grateful to Bayern. Thankfully, my time here isn't over yet," Stanway said in a club statement on Saturday.

"The decision to leave was incredibly difficult. I definitely didn't make it lightly. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've been able to develop enormously as both a player and a person.

"I will give absolutely everything for Bayern and our sporting success until the very last day - just as I have for the past three and a half years."