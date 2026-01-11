Liverpool vs Barnsley: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool begin their FA Cup campaign with a third round clash against League One side Barnsley at Anfield on Monday.

Fresh off an encouraging 0-0 draw away to Premier League leaders Arsenal, Liverpool will be keen on extending their 10-match unbeaten run. Barnsley are two points above the relegation zone in League One and will be hoping a cup run can provide fresh cheer.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be will be shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, ESPN in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Monday, Jan. 12 at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET; 1:15 a.m. IST, Tuesday and 5:45 a.m. AEST, Tuesday)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Farai Hallam

VAR: N/A

Injury and Team News:

Liverpool:

Mohamed Salah, F: AFCON, OUT

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT, est. return late April

Wataru Endo, M: ankle, OUT, est. return late Jan.

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT, est. return late Feb.

Hugo Ekitike, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Giovanni Leoni, D: ACL, OUT, est. return early August

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT, est return late Jan

Barnsley:

Luca Connell, M: OUT, suspended

Talking Points

Liverpool's unbeaten run isn't fooling Slot

A 10-match unbeaten run was capped off with a dominant second-half display in the 0-0 draw against Arsenal, but Slot isn't getting carried away -- and rightly so. Liverpool's tactical switch in the second half made their game safe, but it also underlined how toothless they had become -- they failed to have a single shot on target against Arsenal, a first for the club in any game since 2010.

Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock

There was plenty of praise for Liverpool's efforts, but just as Liverpool weren't as bad as pundits were making them out to be as they lost nine of 12 games earlier this season, they aren't as good as the 10-match unbeaten run claims. Five of those have been draws, with three of Liverpool's victories coming via a single-goal margin.

Slot is still tweaking his attacking balance to compensate for Liverpool's defensive issues this season, and four goals in the last four games reveal what has suffered as a consequence. Barnsley offers the opportunity for an attacking reset, with Slot's circumspect approach having done its job -- to restore Liverpool's confidence.

With injuries piling up, should Liverpool focus on the FA Cup?

Conor Bradley's injury late in the game against Arsenal simply underlined the lack of depth in Liverpool's squad compared to their rivals. With the club already knocked out of the League Cup, Slot has hinted at using a strong lineup in the FA Cup as he chases silverware.

However, given how tight the top-four race has become, there is a real danger that Liverpool may miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification should their squad be stretched too thin. With record spends last summer, Liverpool can ill-afford losing out on the UCL cash-cow.

Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Yes, the FA Cup can salvage a middling season, but Liverpool have a first XI good enough to win the Champions League. Focusing on the FA Cup might backfire, as the club may not have the squad to deal with more than the six injuries they have now.

Conor Hourihane can look to the past for hope

At 34, Hourihane is one of the youngest managers in the game, but the childhood Manchester United fan needs no additional motivation to best his opponents.

Incredibly, Barnsley have won both of their last two visits to Anfield -- a 2-1 win over Rafa Benitez's side in the 2007-08 FA Cup (as a Championship side), and a 1-0 win in the 1997-98 Premier League season. Their fortunes have taken a downturn since, and despite being one of the bigger clubs in League One, are operating under strict financial constraints.

It has meant that Barnsley come into this game on a run of three defeats in four, having not kept a clean sheet in their last six games. Hourihane will also be without captain Luca Connell who picked up a red card in their previous game. The hopes of an upset are minimal, but Barnsley have had a 10-day break ahead of this game and might have the fresher legs. Stranger things have happened in the FA Cup.

Can Liverpool's B-team make their case with FA Cup run?

Despite Liverpool's squad appearing thin as they deal with injuries in multiple positions, part of it has been amplified due to Slot's lack of trust in his backup options.

(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The likes of Rio Ngumoha, Federico Chiesa, Joe Gomez and more are far better than the minutes they've had on the pitch this season. Yes, Slot can point to Ngumoha's age as a reason, but the quality he's shown in his brief appearances are deserving of greater opportunities.

The FA Cup represents the perfect opportunity for these players to push their way into Slot's thinking and challenge for a first-team position.

Should Liverpool dip into the January market?

It seems incredulous to suggest Liverpool need further reinforcements after a summer of record spending, but their lack of options was on display against Arsenal. While Mikel Arteta could bring on seasoned internationals like Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus; Slot's bench looked inexperienced and bereft of quality.

Rebuilding a title-winning squad is no small task, but Liverpool might have their hand forced in January, or they risk their season going from bad to worse.