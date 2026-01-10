Hansi Flick insists Barcelona focus must be on Real Madrid not Kylian Mbappe ahead of Supercopa final

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick insists his team are focused on Real Madrid, not the potential return of Kylian Mbappé in Sunday's Spanish Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia

Mbappé, 27, missed Madrid's semifinal win over Atlético Madrid in midweek with a knee injury but has since flown out to Jeddah and could take part in this weekend's showpiece.

The French striker has 29 goals this season in all competitions, while he has also scored six times in five Clásicos, although Flick was keen to point out those games have usually ended in Barça victories.

"How many Clásicos have we played in the last one-and-a-half years?," Flick questioned in a news conference when asked if his team's high defensive line could be tested by Mbappé.

"[We have played] five. We lost one, OK? So it's about that. I know he's a fantastic player and with space he's really great, but also for us to compete against one of the best teams in the world.

"We will adapt like we always do, but it's not about Mbappé, it's about Madrid and how we want to play. We are focused on our philosophy, our idea how we want to play.

"We want to play like Barça and Barça's style is different to Real Madrid's."

Pressed on Mbappé's form this season, Flick added that there is no better front man in the world right now.

"At the moment, Mbappé is the best striker, it's like that," the German coach added. "He has scored many, many goals and is a world class player."

Mbappé was on target when Madrid beat Barça 2-1 in LaLiga earlier this season, ending a run of four straight Clásico wins for the Blaugrana under Flick.

That result took Madrid five points clear of Barça at the top of the table, but there has been a nine-point swing since then, with the Catalan side currently four points clear at the LaLiga summit and on a nine-game winning run.

"It was only one game," Flick said of tasting Clásico defeat for the first time in October.

"[Since then], we came back. We have focused on what is necessary and we play much better and also more successful. This is the thing.

"The team is very focused. I am happy about this situation at the moment. We want to play on our best level. I have a good feeling about my team. Tomorrow we have to show how good we are."

Sunday's final is the fourth consecutive meeting between Barça and Madrid at this stage.

The Supercopa has recently proven a marker for what is to come in the second half of the season. The last four winners -- Madrid (2022 and 2024) and Barça (2023 and 2025) -- have all subsequently gone on to win LaLiga as well.

Barça won last year's final 5-2 and not only go into this year's meeting on a nine-game winning run, but without conceding in their last five games and with a nearly fully fit squad.

Long-term absentees Gavi and Andreas Christensen are the only confirmed absences, with Flick confirming Lamine Yamal is ready to start after only being fit enough to make the bench for the 5-0 semifinal win over Athletic Club.