Macclesfield dump out holders Crystal Palace in huge FA Cup upset

Nonleague Macclesfield pulled off one of the biggest-ever FA Cup upsets as they knocked out holders Crystal Palace in a remarkable 2-1 win at the third-round stage Saturday.

The Silkmen, reformed in 2020 after Macclesfield Town were wound up, sit 117 places below Palace in the pyramid but out-fought and out-thought a flat Eagles side to make new history for a club rising from the ashes of the old.

All-action captain Paul Dawson headed Macclesfield in front two minutes before half-time, and Palace failed to muster a response before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead on the hour.

Yeremy Pino's 90th-minute free kick set up a nervy finish through six minutes of time added on, but eight months after lifting the FA Cup to win their first major trophy, Palace surrendered it with a tame performance as Macclesfield fans poured onto the pitch to celebrate a famous victory.

It was the first time the holders had lost to nonleague opposition since Palace themselves beat Wolves back in 1909 while in the Southern League.

This was a day of celebration for Macclesfield, a club still coming to terms with the death of forward Ethan McLeod, killed in a car crash as he returned from their match at Bedford Town on Dec. 16. He was 21.

John Rooney's side paid tribute to McLeod with a performance full of spirit against a Palace side showing six changes but still including England internationals Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton.

Palace did not get a sight of goal until the 13th minute, but Pino poked well wide. Christantus Uche was much closer with a wicked dipping shot in the 28th minute, but Max Dearnley barely had a save to make and Macclesfield's belief grew.

Josh Kay had just sent a shot wide when he was brought down by Kaden Rodney, and from the resulting free kick Dawson became the latest man to expose Palace's vulnerability from set pieces.

The skipper had been sporting a bandage from the very early stages after a clash of heads. Sam Heathcote helped him rearrange the dressing as they waited for Luke Duffy to send in the free kick, and seconds later he planted his header in the far corner.

Oliver Glasner responded with three halftime changes as Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Brennan Johnson came on but Palace still looked lethargic going forward, and increasingly nervous in defense.

After they hacked clear a threatening shot from Buckley-Ricketts, Guehi sold Walter Benítez shot with a back header and D'Mani Mellor almost profited. James Edmondson then fired a free kick wide.

Palace could not settle and found themselves 2-0 down after an hour. It was a total mess. Mellor was screaming for a penalty when he fell under Chris Richards' challenge. Two attempted Palace clearances were blocked.

Lewis Fensome tried to bend in a shot, but when that was deflected, Buckley-Ricketts stretched out a leg and the ball trickled past the wrong-footed Benitez.

Palace belatedly roused themselves. Uche dragged a shot narrowly wide, then had a header disallowed for an offside in the buildup.

Wharton's shot was then deflected wide, but Macclesfield were standing up well to the pressure until Mellor fouled Guehi on the edge of the box late on and Pino beat Dearnley with the free kick. Too little, too late.