Wayne Rooney emotional as brother John leads Macclesfield's FA Cup upset

Wayne Rooney held back tears as he watched his younger brother John mastermind Macclesfield's FA Cup upset against Crystal Palace.

Macclesfield eliminated the holders with a 2-1 win Saturday, one of the famous cup's greatest-ever shocks.

Macclesfield are 117 places below Palace in the football pyramid, but goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts gave them an unexpected lead.

They held on despite Yeremy Pino's late free kick, which reduced the deficit, making the older Rooney sibling proud of his brother in the Macclesfield dugout.

"I am getting emotional to see my younger brother achieve this," England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney told the BBC.

"He has not long been in management. To get through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, and to beat Crystal Palace a Premier League team? I am so proud of him."

Rooney was told that his younger brother stayed calm with the historic result looming, and agreed: "He did. I don't know how! It's such an achievement, absolutely superb."

Macclesfield manager John Rooney said about his older brother's emotion: "I am the same. ... Late in the game we thought about slowing it down. I never thought we'd be in that situation. I can't get my head around it.

"I thought we were incredible from the first minute. In the first half we had chances. The message at halftime was to manage the game, slow it down.

"Then we went 2-0 up. I didn't see that coming. I thought we were well-deserved winners."

Macclesfield captain Dawson scored the opener with a towering header from a set-piece and heroically ended the game wearing a bandage on his head.

Wayne Rooney said: "I thought every player was brilliant but I thought Dawson was outstanding. He led the team superbly."

His brother John replied: "He's unbelievable in the air. Just before [the free kick was taken] I turned around and said 'Dawson will score here.'

"He scores goals from midfield and can also play center half. He was outstanding. He puts his head in where people's feet are.

"He has got passion, sometimes we have to rein him in. He was incredible."